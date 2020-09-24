Active Stocks in the News: Costco Wholesale Corporation, (NASDAQ:COST), PDL BioPharma, (NASDAQ:PDLI), 21Vianet Group, (NASDAQ:VNET)

Today, U.S. Markets are closed for Thanksgiving Day.

On Wednesday, Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), gained 0.12% to $162.39.

Testing has pointed toward a vegetable mix from a California food wholesaler as the source of E. coli in Costco chicken salad that has been linked to an outbreak that has sickened 19 people in seven states, a Costco official said Wednesday, according to AP.

Craig Wilson, Costco vice president of food safety and quality assurance, said he was told by the Food and Drug Administration that the strain of E. coli seems to be connected to an onion and celery mix.

The company uses one supplier for those vegetables in the chicken salad sold in all its U.S. stores, Wilson said.

One additional test is needed to confirm that the vegetables carried the same E. coli strain connected with the outbreak, he said.

Wilson identified the supplier as Taylor Farms in Salinas, California. AP Reports

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, operates membership warehouses. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It provides dry and institutionally packaged foods; snack foods, candy, tobacco, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning and institutional supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio; meat, bakery, deli, and produce; and apparel and small appliances.

Shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), inclined 0.76% to $3.97, during its last trading session.

PDL BioPharma, declared that John P. McLaughlin, the companys president and chief executive officer, will present at the 27th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference next week in New York City. The presentation will be webcast live and will occur on Tuesday, December 1, 2015 at 9:30 a.m. EST.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. manages a portfolio of patents and royalty assets in the United States and Europe. The company is involved in the humanization of monoclonal antibodies and the discovery of a new generation of targeted treatments for cancer and immunologic diseases.

Finally, Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET), ended its last trade with -0.50% loss, and closed at $20.02.

21Vianet Group, declared its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2015.

Third Quarter 2015 Financial Results

REVENUES: Net revenues for the third quarter of 2015 raised by 18.7% to RMB924.1 million (US$145.4 million) from RMB778.5 million in the comparative period in 2014, primarily driven by the year-over-year growth in the IDC business, elevated demand for the Companys cloud enabler services, in addition to the contribution from Dermot Entities that the Company attained in August, 2014. The improvement in net revenues was partly offset by the continued softness in managed network services.

Net revenues from hosting and related services raised by 35.6% to RMB695.8 million (US$109.5 million) in the third quarter of 2015 from RMB513.2 million in the comparative period in 2014, primarily due to the improvement in the total number of billable cabinets under administration and strong growth in the Companys cloud services. Net revenues from managed network services were RMB228.3 million (US$35.9 million) in the third quarter of 2015, contrast with RMB265.3 million in the comparative period in 2014, primarily due to the continued decline of bandwidth selling prices and losses of certain customers.

GROSS PROFIT: Gross profit for the third quarter of 2015 was RMB200.3 million (US$31.5 million), contrast with RMB230.9 million in the comparative period in 2014. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2015 was 21.7%, contrast with 29.7% in the comparative period in 2014. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to higher spending on telecommunication services, lower selling bandwidth prices and some lower margin equipment sales to broadband retail customers.

Adjusted gross profit, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets derived from acquisitions, was RMB240.5 million (US$37.8 million), contrast with RMB264.5 million in the comparative period in 2014. Adjusted gross margin was 26.0% in the third quarter of 2015, contrast with 34.0% in the comparative period in 2014.

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small- to mid-sized enterprises in the People’s Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.

