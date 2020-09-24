Active Stocks In the News: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL), EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO)

On Friday, Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), gain 2.68% to $79.96.

E-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is looking to sell its stake in China’s leading online provider of movie ticketing, restaurant bookings and other on-demand services as it builds a competing platform of its own, according to people familiar with the situation, according to WSJ

Alibaba is shopping its roughly 7% stake in the company created by last month’s merger of two rival startups: Meituan.com and Dianping Holdings Ltd., whose respective group-buying and restaurant-booking services are similar to those of Groupon Inc. and Yelp Inc. of the U.S.

The Alibaba deal could be worth roughly $1 billion, based on the valuations being discussed in Meituan-Dianping’s current fundraising round, the people said.

Alibaba’s move to exit its investment in Meituan-Dianping comes as rival Chinese Internet company Tencent Holdings Ltd. is planning a $1 billion investment in Meituan-Dianping. WSJ Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its auxiliaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the Peoples Republic of China and internationally. It operates Taobao Marketplace, an online shopping destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Juhuasuan, a group buying marketplace; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace.

Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL), declined -2.54% to $27.22, during its last trading session.

On November 16, CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) declared it has been named a leader in the Magic Quadrant for Cloud-Enabled Managed Hosting, Asia Pacific , by industry analyst firm Gartner, Inc.

We are happy to be named as a leader in the Magic Quadrant for Cloud-Enabled Managed Hosting, Asia Pacific . We believe this recognition reinforces CenturyLinks reputation as a leading global hybrid IT provider, said Gery Messer, managing director, Asia Pacific , at CenturyLink. CenturyLink continues to focus heavily in the Asia-Pacific region to meet growing demand for an integrated hybrid IT infrastructure. Our depth in our overall cloud platform and complementary agile infrastructure, network and managed services differentiates CenturyLink from the competition.

CenturyLink was recognized as a leader in the Magic Quadrant for Cloud-Enabled Managed Hosting, Europe , a report published on June 30, 2015 , in addition to a visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure as a Service, a global report published May 18, 2015 .

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, governmental, and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; private line services for transmission of large amounts of data between sites; and multi-protocol label switching, a data networking technology to support real-time voice and video.

Finally, EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), ended its last trade with -0.95% loss, and closed at $1.04.

On November 16, EXCO Resources, Inc. (XCO) (“EXCO” or the “Company”) declared that the two proposals presented by EXCO in the October proxy statement have received the affirmative vote of more than two-thirds of EXCO’s shares of common stock outstanding. Set forth below are the voting results on each of the proposals:

EXCO’s Board of Directors has elected to defer any decision on whether or not to effect a reverse share split as the Company has regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange’s continued listing standards.

EXCO Resources Inc. is an oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, exploitation, acquisition, development and production of onshore United States oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays. The Company’s principal operations are conducted in certain United States oil and natural gas areas counting Texas, Louisiana and the Appalachia region.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

You may also like

Investors Focused Stocks: Great Basin Scientific I…Highly Traded Stocks: Apple (AAPL), National Bank…Another Opportunity To Buy These Stock: Apple (AAP…Stock’s Trend Analysis Report: Oracle Corporation …Traders Watch list: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDA…Stocks in Focus: Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MR…Stocks to Watch: Sprint Corp (NYSE:S), Boeing Co (…Stocks Under Consideration: Southwest Airlines Co …Stocks on Trader’s Radar: Kinross Gold Corporation…