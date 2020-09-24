Active Stock’s Momentum: eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), Baxalta Inc (NYSE:BXLT), Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

On Friday, Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), gained 0.34% to $29.10.

For the first time, eBay shoppers can vote for the holiday deals they want. On Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26) eBay is launching the “Wish Bigger Wishbone.” Inspired by the classic tradition of breaking the turkey wishbone, eBay will pair two different deals against each other every hour from 4:00 p.m. ET to 10:00 p.m. ET. Potential deals are up 70% off MSRP on new, in-demand gifts ranging from top tech, to fashion accessories, toys and home appliances. The winning deal will “break open” at the end of each hour.

Shares of Baxalta Inc (NYSE:BXLT), declined -0.34% to $35.65, during its last trading session.

Merrimack (MACK) and Baxalta Incorporated (BXLT), jointly declared that The Lancet has published the article Nanoliposomal irinotecan with fluorouracil and folinic acid in metastatic pancreatic cancer after previous gemcitabine-based therapy (NAPOLI-1): a global, randomized, open-label phase 3 trial online in advance of its print issue. The Lancet is considered one of the most prestigious peer-reviewed general medical journals in the world.

The publication of the NAPOLI-1 data in The Lancet is significant, as it will provide physicians with comprehensive data on this recently approved treatment that has demonstrated improved overall survival for patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas who had progressed after gemcitabine-based therapy, said Prof. Li-Tzong Chen, M.D., Ph.D., corresponding author, Investigator on the NAPOLI-1 trial and Director, National Institute of Cancer Research, National Health Research Institutes in Tainan, Taiwan. We thank the patients and their caregivers, study sites, steering committee members and the chairs for their contributions to this important study.

Andrea Wang-Gillam, M.D., Ph.D., lead author of the NAPOLI-1 article and Associate Professor of Medicine, Clinical Director of GI Oncology Program, Division of Oncology, at Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis added, ONIVYDE in combination with fluorouracil and leucovorin extends median overall survival to six months, a 45% improvement, with a well-defined safety profile in patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas who formerly received gemcitabine-based therapy, representing a new treatment option for this patient population.

Finally, Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL), ended its last trade with 0.39% gain, and closed at $35.64.

On Thursday, December 3, Xcel Energy’s (XEL) Chairman, President and CEO, Ben Fowke, together with members of his administration team, will host an investor meeting in New York to discuss our business strategy and financial outlook.