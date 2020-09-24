Active Stocks News Analysis: Verizon Communications, (NYSE:VZ), American Express Company, (NYSE:AXP), Marathon Petroleum Corporation, (NYSE:MPC)

On Tuesday, Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), gained 0.29% to $45.58.

Verizon Communications Yamaha Motor one of the worlds biggest manufacturers of motorcycles, marine and other motorized products – has chosen Verizon to support two of its critical Information Technology programmes for 2016 and beyond. Verizons Investigative Response (RISK) team is assisting the company to better manage security risk, and Verizon Digital Media Services is assisting the company improve online customer experience.

Founded in 1955, Yamaha Motor is headquartered in Shizuoka, Japan and has more than 50,000 employees across 200 countries around the globe. The threat of cybercrime is a growing cause for concern for Japan multinationals with a growing number of high-profile data breaches in recent months. Recent statistics from the Japanese National Police Agency indicate a 40% rise in cybercrime from 2014.

Yamaha Motor has also chosen Verizons Content Delivery Network (CDN), powered by Verizon Digital Media Services, to improve its online customer experience. Verizon CDN will enable Yamaha Motor to quickly and securely deliver high-quality content to online users in select geographic locations. Verizon Digital Media Services brings together the essential elements that make an exceptional content experience possible. The next-generation platform integrates a world-class CDN and a one-of-a-kind video streaming solution to transform content into world-class experiences on every screen, everywhere. Manager of Yamaha Motors Process & IT Division, Tetsu Inagaki said: While online content is constantly evolving, becoming richer and more dynamic, online consumers continue to expect a consistent experience. We operate 131 websites globally and a robust CDN is a necessity regardless of location. We chose to work with Verizon because they were able to demonstrate noteworthy performance improvements in the East Asia region.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), inclined 0.78% to $72.20, during its last trading session.

The board of directors of American Express Company (AXP) recently declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per common share, payable on February 10, 2016 to shareholders of record on January 8, 2016.

American Express Company, together with its auxiliaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Card Services, International Card Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Network & Merchant Services.

Finally, Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), ended its last trade with 1.59% gain, and closed at $59.34.

At a special meeting held recently, unitholders of MarkWest Energy Partners, L.P. (MWE) approved a planned combination with MPLX LP (MPLX) by voting to approve the merger agreement dated July 11, 2015, as amended. Based on the voting results, about 80 percent of the units voted at the special meeting were in favor of the merger agreement.

The transaction will result in MarkWest, the second-largest processor of natural gas in the United States and largest processor and fractionator in the Marcellus and Utica shale plays, becoming a wholly owned partner of MPLX, a rapidly growing crude oil and refined products logistics partnership sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). The combination creates one of the largest master limited partnerships (MLPs) and is predictable to generate a mid-20 percent compound annual distribution growth rate through 2019.

We are happy the overwhelming majority of MarkWest unitholders voting supported the combination and we look forward to delivering on the noteworthy opportunities in front of the combined partnership, said Gary R. Heminger, MPLX chairman and chief executive officer. This combination creates a large-cap diversified midstream partnership with an extraordinary growth profile, underpinned by MarkWest`s large organic growth backlog and MPC`s large inventory of MLP-eligible assets.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Pipeline Transportation.