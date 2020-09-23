REVIEW OF ACTIVE STOCKS: Amedica Corporation (NASDAQ:AMDA), Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL), Investors Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Shares of Amedica Corporation (AMDA: NASDAQ) added 8.48% and closed at $0.110 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $0.10 and $0.13. Amedica Corporation (AMDA), declared the execution of a private label supply agreement with BoTEC Medical, a partner of WinnTi Medical Group and one of the fastest growing orthopedic companies in the People’s Republic of China focused on extremity and spine solutions. This agreement marks the establishment of a long-term collaborative partnership between the two companies.

Amedicas spinal interbody fusion devices are made of a proprietary micro-composite silicon nitride biomaterial a breakthrough ceramic containing the worlds first inherent nano-surface biotechnology. This unique biomaterial is also hydrophilic to attract both osteoblasts and physiologic proteins to ensure reliable osseointegration, and its surface biochemistry inhibits bacterial biofilm adhesion. This combination of optimal material properties is unique to Amedicas silicon nitride material platform.

Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL: NYSE) declined -5.37% and closed at $8.64 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $8.60 and $9.15. The company’s Market capitalization is $1.86B with the total Outstanding Shares of 204.14M.

Oil prices tumbled Wednesday after data showed an unexpected increase in U.S. crude supplies, according to WSJ

Diesel futures dropped to the lowest level since 2004 as U.S. stockpiles of distillates, a category that includes diesel fuel and heating oil, rose more than expected.

A global glut of crude has weighed on the market for more than a year. Oil prices are on course to fall by more than a third this year as big suppliers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia have continued pumping crude in a bid to defend their market share. Meanwhile, U.S. crude output has been resilient despite the low prices, and much of the excess has gone into storage.

Light, sweet crude for February delivery settled down $1.27, or 3.35%, at $36.60 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the global benchmark, declined $1.33, or 3.5%, to $36.46 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe. WSJ Report

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc (ISBC: NASDAQ), ended its last trade with -1.18% loss, and closed at $12.57. The Average Volume of the company is at 2.44M with the Outstanding Shares of 338.52M. The Earnings per Share of the company stands at $0.54. Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers deposit products, such as savings, checking, and money market accounts, in addition to certificates of deposit. The companys loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans primarily comprising home equity loans and home equity lines of credit; multi-family loans; and mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate. As of March 16, 2015, the company operated 131 offices located in New Jersey and New York. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey. Investors Bancorp, Inc. is a partner of Investors Bancorp, MHC.