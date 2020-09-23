Bright Trending Stocks:Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) E

On Wednesday, Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) lost -0.32% and closed at $36.92 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $36.83 37.15.

December 16, 2015 The Oracle Board of Directors recently declared that it has unanimously elected Renée James to the companys Board of Directors. The election is effective as of December 16, 2015 and improvements the size of the Board to 13 directors.

Ms. James, 51, was most recently President of Intel Corporation, where she spent more than 25 years overseeing Intels planned expansion into providing proprietary and open source software and services for applications in enterprise, security and cloud-based computing. Ms. James is Vice Chair of the Presidents National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee. She also serves as a director of Vodafone Group Plc and Sabre Corporation, and formerly served as a director of VMware Inc.

All members of Oracles Board of Directors serve one-year terms and are predictable to stand for election at the companys next annual meeting of stockholders in November 2016.

December 22, 2015 To keep pace with rapid cloud growth, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) unveiled plans to construct a next-generation technology campus in Austin, Texas. The company also confirmed that it will purchase housing for employees to live affordably and conveniently nearby. Recent declaration underscores Oracles commitment to its employees and to the cloud, as the company continues to hire aggressively around the world.

Bolstered by the new campus, Oracle will expand its team in Austin by more than 50 percent over the next few years. Job opportunities will largely be driven by growth in Oracles cloud sales organization, Oracle Direct. Recruitment efforts will focus on recent university graduates and technical professionals at early stages in their career.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) declined -1.57% and closed at $63.25 in the last trading session. The company’s Market capitalization is $107.80B.

NIKE stated financial results for its fiscal 2016 second quarter ended November 30, 2015. Strong consumer demand drove revenue growth across the NIKE Brand portfolio. Diluted earnings per share grew faster than revenue, up 22 percent, primarily due to gross margin expansion, a lower effective tax rate and a lower average share count, which more than offset higher SG&A investments in NIKE, Inc. brands and business capabilities.

Second Quarter Income Statement Review

Revenues for NIKE, Inc. raised 4 percent to $7.7 billion, up 12 percent on a currency neutral basis.

Revenues for the NIKE Brand were $7.3 billion, up 13 percent on a currency neutral basis, driven by double-digit growth in every geography and most key categories.

Revenues for Converse were $398 million, down 5 percent on a currency neutral basis, as strong growth in North America was more than offset by a decline in Europe.

Gross margin raised 50 basis points to 45.6 percent, primarily due to higher average selling prices, partially offset by higher product input costs and unfavorable changes in foreign exchange rates.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), ended its last trade flat and closed at $29.90. The Average Volume of the company is at 2,911,350. The EPS of the company stands at $0.75.

Analysts at Zacks have given a short term rating of buy on E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) with a rank of 2. The shares has received an average rating of 1.8 from 10 brokerage firms. 5 analysts have rated the company as a strong buy. The shares has been rated as hold from 3 Wall Street Analysts. 2 analysts have suggested buying the shares.