Bright Trending Stocks: Vale, (NYSE:VALE), Exelon Corporation, (NYSE:EXC), Geron Corporation, (NASDAQ:GERN)

On Thursday, Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE), gained 1.79% to $3.42.

On Thursday, the price of iron ore fell 0.7%, to US$40.30 a metric ton, according to the Steel Index. That benchmark is down 19% since the start of November and off nearly 80% since its peak in early 2011, according to WSJ.

The downturn of iron ore—the world’s second-most-traded commodity, after oil—is in part rooted in the huge expansion of mines, such as Roy Hill, in the northwest of Australia, where the some of the world’s top miners counting Rio Tinto are producing ore at record rates. WSJ Reports

Vale S.A. of basic material sector, forecasts a earnings per share growth of 0.00% over the next year. Its return on investment is presently 6.90% and its debt to equity is presently 0.69. Vale S.A. has a market cap of 15972.06 and its gross margin is 22.70%.

Vale S.A., together with its auxiliaries, engages in the research, production, and sale of iron ore and pellets, nickel, fertilizer, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys, cobalt, platinum group metals, and precious metals in Brazil and internationally. Its Bulk Material segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellet.

Shares of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), declined -0.73% to $27.14, during its last trading session.

The U.S. agency that pays the government’s electric bills excused itself from its role in key hearings critiquing the Pepco-Exelon merger Wednesday, angering critics who had looked at the General Services Administration as the best hope to stop the deal.

Environmentalists and good-government groups have opposed the merger as bad for ratepayers and the environment. They saw the GSA and its deep bench of federal lawyers and technical experts as the only party remaining that had not supported the merger and also had the capabilities to effectively question the $6.4 billion merger.

After D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and others in the city government reversed their positions and backed the merger in the fall, the District’s Public Service Commission launched an expedited second review — condensing its evaluation into weeks, instead of months — and said it would issue a final decision early next year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, and hydroelectric generation facilities, in addition to wind and solar photovoltaic facilities.

Finally, Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), ended its last trade with -2.38% loss, and closed at $4.93.

Geron Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies.

Geron Corporation (GERN) declared that John A. Scarlett, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is planned to present at the following investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 26th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York at 9:45 a.m. ET on December 9, 2015.

Geron administration will also be hosting an analyst and investor meeting to discuss imetelstat data presented at the 57th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting:

The meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 5, 2015.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.