Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Declares Dividend on Series L Preferred Stock, Series Y Preferred Stock, and Series Z Preferred Stock

On Friday, Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) dropped -1.67% or -0.26 points in the course of current trade, as Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. Bank of America Declares Dividend on Series L Preferred Stock, Series Y Preferred Stock, and Series Z Preferred Stock

According to the detailed report, Bank of America Corporation declared the Board of Directors authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $18.125 per share on the 7.25 percent Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L. The dividend is payable on October 30 to shareholders of record as of October 1.

The board authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40625 per depositary share on the 6.50 percent Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Y. The dividend is payable on October 27 to shareholders of record as of October 1.

Also, the board authorized a regular semi-annual cash dividend of $32.50 per depositary share on the Fixed-to-floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Z. The dividend is payable on October 23 to shareholders of record as of October 1.

The share price of BAC is trading today in a range of $15.50 to $15.71. The company now has a market value of $166.46B. The stock, as of now, is -8.42 % below their SMA 50 and 15.48% below the 52-week high. The worst hit in its 52-week range is $14.60 per share, with $18.48 as its 52-week best price. Its latest trading price has a distance of -2.60% from SMA20 and is 5.73% below than SMA200.

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company. The company, through its auxiliaries, operates through Consumer and Business Banking; Consumer Real Estate Services; Global Wealth and Investment Administration; Global Banking; Global Markets; and Other segments. It’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers a range of credit, banking, and investment products and services counting traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, investment accounts and products, and credit and debit cards.

