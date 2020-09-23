Another Opportunity To Buy These Stock: Apple (AAPL), National Bank of Greece (NBG), KaloBios Pharmaceuticals (KBIO), Alphabet (GOOGL)

During Wednesday’s Morning trade, Shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), lost -0.21% to $118.63.

UnionPay, Apple Said to Reach Apple Pay Agreement for China

China UnionPay Co. and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), have reached a preliminary agreement to introduce Apple Pay in China through UnionPay’s point-of-sales network, people familiar with the matter said, according to Bloomberg

Apple’s mobile-payment system may assist UnionPay and Chinese banks fend off rising competition from third-party payment service providers counting Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. For foreign companies such as Apple and Samsung Electronics Co., China offers an opportunity to profit from a market where mobile-payment transactions jumped 134 percent to 22.6 trillion yuan ($3.5 trillion) last year, central bank data show.

Apple Pay charges 0.15 percent of the value of each purchase made through its system, out of the 2 percent fee paid by merchants in U.S., Caixin magazine stated in February. Such a rate would be too expensive in China, given that the total fee paid by some merchants is only 0.38 percent, Caixin said. Bloomberg Report

Apple snaps up Star Wars contributor

On the other report, Tech giant Apple was back in the spotlight Wednesday with confirmation that it had a attained a small motion-capture company that worked on the latest Star Wars film, according to CNBC

Industry website TechCrunch first stated the news after it finally received a response from Apple after asking if had made a move to purchase Faceshift, a Zurich-based startup.

Details were scarce with no sum put on the acquisition but the deal has generated excitement due to the fact that Faceshift worked on Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens.

The Swiss firm is stated to have used its technology to make non-human characters in the film more human-like in their expressions. The company offers real-time motion capture which means facial expressions from actors can be mapped in real-time, rather than using expensive post-production techniques. CNBC Report

Shares of National Bank of Greece (ADR) (NYSE:NBG), declined -8.00% to $0.184, during its current trading session.

National Bank of Greece (ADR) (NYSE:NBG) stock has depicted considerable volatility in its recent movements. With escalating developments in relation to the much talked-about recapitalization move, banking stocks have become substantially fragile. Meanwhile, investors are rushing for cover to protect themselves against turbulent moves and alarming market-value erosion, according to Bidnessetc

In a five-day period, National Bank of Greece stock has lost more than 50% of its market value. Friday’s trade was perhaps the worst, when offering a fresh set of discounted shares pulled the stock price down more than 50% within a day, generating a record-breaking trading volume of 150 million. Although the stock recovered most of the shed value yesterday by closing up 32% higher at $0.25, it resumed falling substantially in pre-market trading recently. National Bank of Greece stock is down 20.20% at $0.19 as of 11:11 AM EST Tuesday. Bidnessetc Report

Shares of KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KBIO), inclined 51.20% to $28.23, during its current trading session.

On November 18, KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBIO) declared that it has been informed that an investor group comprised of Martin Shkreli and associates together have attained more than 50% of the outstanding shares of KaloBios, and that the company is in negotiations with Mr. Shkreli regarding possible direction for the company to continue in operation. Mr. Shkreli is the founder and chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals, a privately held biopharmaceutical company.

The firm opened its current trade at $23.50. The total volume traded for the day is 2.40M shares, as compared to its average daily volume of 2.24M shares. The stock is floating in a range of $22.75 $31.33. The stocks hold the market capitalization of $114.73M.

Finally, Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), dropped -0.12%, and is now trading at $768.73.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) declared that it had signed on as the first customer for a Duke Energy program that will allow it to assure that its data center is being powered by a PPA guaranteeing sourced renewable power. In this case, the 61 MW of contracted power will be coming from a solar project in Rutherford County, NC, according to Zdnet

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) presently has a multiple data center campus in Lenoir, NC, with the initial build eight years ago and a major expansion of the site in 2013. 2013 was also when Duke Energy started its Green Source Rider program, which is an experimental program offering companies with extensive energy needs, such as data centers, the ability to offset their energy consumption with renewable energy.

This program gets around the need for meeting often complex regulatory requirements for purchasing power on the scale needed by these energy intensive industries and allows companies to make power purchases directly from Duke Energy, rather than purchasing or funding large scale renewable projects directly, in order to offset their power requirements which need to be supplied by more compriseent and reliable power sources than wind or solar. Zdnet Report

