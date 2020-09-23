Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 6s & iPhone 6s Plus release date on Friday, September 25 | Stocks Newswire

iPhone 6s & iPhone 6s Plus Arrive on Friday, September 25. The company said both new iPhones will be available in its stores, which seems to be good news for anyone looking to get their hands on the iPhone 6s Plus as fast as possible.

Apple’s brand new phablet is sold out around the world, and new orders presently have a three- to four-week wait time, regardless of color or storage capacity. However, Apple seems to indicate there’s going to be limited supply of new iPhones, advising walk-in customers to arrive early on launch day to get their chosen device.

The phone will also be available in the U.S. from AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless and others. Additional carriers and Apple Authorized Resellers will have the phone in stock as well.

On Tuesday, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) gained 2.09% or 2.40 points in the course of current trade.

The share price of AAPL is trading today in a range of $112.76 to $114.17. The company now has a market value of $649.99B. The stock, as of now, is 3.24% below their SMA 50 and 15.30% below the 52-week high. The worst hit in its 52-week range is $92.00 per share, with $134.54 as its 52-week best price. Its latest trading price has an above of 1.09% from SMA20 and is -6.28% below than SMA200.

According to the detailed report, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) declared iPhone® 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, the most advanced iPhones ever, will be available at 8:00 a.m. local time on Friday, September 25 at Apple’s retail stores. Stores will have the new iPhones available for walk-in customers who are encouraged to arrive early. Both models will also be available on Friday from AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, additional carriers and select Apple Authorized Resellers. Apple also declared the fastest iOS adoption ever, with more than 50 percent of devices already using iOS 9.

“Customer response to the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus has been incredibly positive, we cant wait to get our most advanced iPhones ever into customers’ hands starting this Friday,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “iOS 9 is also off to an amazing start, on pace to be downloaded by more users than any other software release in Apple’s history.”

iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus bring a powerful new dimension to iPhone’s revolutionary Multi-Touch™ interface with 3D Touch, which senses how deeply you press the display, letting you do essential things more quickly and simply. The new iPhones introduce Live Photos, which bring still images to life, transforming instants frozen in time into unforgettable living memories. Live Photos, 3D Touch, 12-megapixel iSight® camera, 5-megapixel FaceTime® HD camera with Retina® Flash and more are powered by the Apple-designed A9 chip, the most advanced chip ever in a smartphone, delivering faster performance and great battery life. iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus are designed with the strongest glass on any smartphone and 7000 series aluminum, the same alloy used in the aerospace industry, in gorgeous metallic finishes that now comprise rose gold.

iOS 9, the world’s most advanced mobile operating system, brings more intelligence to iPhone with proactive assistance, powerful search and improved Siri® features, all while protecting users’ privacy. Built-in apps become more powerful with a redesigned Notes app, detailed transit information in Maps, and an all-new News app for the best news reading experience on any mobile device. The foundation of iOS is even stronger with software updates that require less space to install and advanced security features to further protect your devices.

iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus will be available in gold, silver, space gray and the new rose gold metallic finishes for $0 down with 24 monthly payments starting at $27 (US) and $31 (US), respectively, from Apple’s retail stores in the US, Apple.com, select carriers and Apple Authorized Resellers.

Exclusively at Apple’s retail stores in the US, customers can choose their carrier and get an unlocked iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus with the opportunity to get a new iPhone annually and AppleCare+ on the new iPhone Upgrade Program. Monthly payments start at $32 (US) and $37 (US), respectively.

Both models will be available in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Singapore, the UK and the US.

Starting September 26, customers will be able to visit Apple.com to reserve their iPhone for pick-up at their local Apple Store®, based on availability. Most Apple stores will also have iPhone available for walk-in customers each day.

Apple-designed accessories counting leather and silicone cases in a range of colors and Lightning Docks in color-matched metallic finishes will also be available.

Every customer who buys an iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus at an Apple Retail Store will be offered free Personal Setup to assist them customize their iPhone by setting up email, showing them new apps from the App Store℠ and more, so they’ll be up and running with their new iPhone before they leave the store.

Short-Term Price Target Update: The mean estimate for the short-term price target for the firm stands at $145.77, according to 39 brokers. The higher price target for AAPL is $175.00, while the lower price target is $ 85.00. In the past 52-weeks, the company shares have gained 11.79% and marked new high $134.54on Apr 28, 2015.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, watches, and portable digital music players worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. It offers iPhone, a line of smartphones that comprise a phone, music player, and Internet device; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers; iPod, a line of portable digital music and media players, such as iPod touch, iPod nano, and iPod shuffle; and Apple Watches, personal electronic devices that combine watch technology with an iOS-based user interface.

