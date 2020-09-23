Active Stocks News Analysis: Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), Transocean (NYSE:RIG), HCP (NYSE:HCP)

Asian markets traded mostly lower on Friday, despite Wall Streets positive finish overnight, as record low oil prices weighed resources plays and China shares traded in negative territory as another top executive was reported missing by local media, according to CNBC.

The Australian market fell to a one-month low, with the main ASX 200 index slipping 8 points, or 0.16 percent, to 5,029 at market close. Energy, materials, and industry sectors all weighed on the back of lower commodities and base metal prices.

Major banking stocks closed between down 0.06 percent and up 0.6 percent. According to reports, Westpac said Friday morning at its annual meeting it expects a modest lift in Australias real rate of growth next year to around 2.75 percent. CNBC Reports

On Thursday, Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), declined -0.38% to $46.97, during its last trading session. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) opened its trading session at $47.39. During the trading session the minimum price at which share price traded, recorded at $46.88 and share price hit to max level of $47.60. It has market worth of $30.86 billion. It traded total volume of 4.42 million shares higher than the average volume of 4.37 million shares.

In the last 12 months, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) EPS was booked as $0.45. 83.90% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 72.00% while net profit margin was 4.50%. Beta value of the company was 1.21; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) closed at $13.15 with trading volume of 7.15 million shares below its average volume of 10.56 million. The company fell 0.54% with market capitalization of 4.96 billion. The stock’s institutional ownership stands at 85.40%. During the year, the lowest price at which share is traded was $11.26 and hit the highest price at $20.90.

The share price is going higher than to its 52 week low with 16.79% while its 52 week high with -38.79%. Beta factor, which is used to measure risk associated with the stock, is stands at 1.84. The company offered net profit margin of -7.20% while its gross profit margin was 55.30%. ROE was recorded as -4.10%.

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP), showed bearish trend with lower momentum of -2.09% to close at $35.20. The company traded total volume of 3.50 million shares as contrast to its average volume of 3.83 million shares. The company has a market value of $16.72 billion and about 465.06 million shares outstanding. During the 52-week trading session the minimum price at which share price traded, registered at $32.71 and reached to max level of $49.61.

In the trailing twelve months, net profit margin of the company was 9.50% while gross profit margin was 76.90%. The company has 6.60% value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 1.60%. The company earned $234.80 million in prior twelve months on revenue of $2.48 billion.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.