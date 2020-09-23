Active Stocks News Alert: Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM), United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

On Thursday, Shares of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM), gained 2.22% to $33.65.

Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, and Whole Foods Market (WFM), declared a partnership designed to redefine retail administration software. The companies will build a new, cloud-based retail administration solution for Whole Foods Market that is predictable to enable the grocer to operate faster and more efficiently while enhancing customer experience. The new retail administration suite, Infor CloudsuiteTM Retail, will also be made available to companies in the retail industry.

The new retail platform we will co-create with Infor will be unlike anything presently on the market, better leveraging major technology advances to deliver much more value at lower cost, said Jason Buechel, executive vice president and chief information officer of Whole Foods Market. With Infor, Whole Foods Market has found a partner ideally suited to assist us co-create a new retail platform that enables a more efficient, connected enterprise with greater visibility, flexibility, insight, and ease-of-use for our team members all while delivering a better end-to-end shopping experience for our customers.

Whole Foods Market, Inc. operates as a retailer of natural and organic foods. The company’s stores offer produce and floral, grocery, meat, seafood, bakery, prepared foods and catering, coffee, tea, beer, wine, cheese, nutritional supplements, vitamins, and body care products, in addition to lifestyle products, counting books, pet products, and household products.

Finally, Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS), ended its last trade with 0.91% gain, and closed at $103.80.

United Parcel Service, declared new rates for 2016.

Effective December 28, 2015, UPS Ground rates and accessorial charges will improvement by an average net 4.9 percent. UPS Air and International services and accessorials, counting UPS Air Freight rates within and between the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, will improvement an average net 5.2 percent. UPS Freight rates will improvement an average net of 4.9 percent, effective October 26, 2015.

Effective November 2, 2015, the surcharge will improvement for Over Maximum Packages and the tables for Ground, Air and International fuel surcharges will be updated. Effective January 4, 2016, there will be a charge for UPS’s Third-Party Billing Service.

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation, logistics, and financial services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.