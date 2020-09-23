Active Stock’s News Report: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), Ceres (NASDAQ:CERE), Merck & (NYSE:MRK), Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

On Tuesday, Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), lost -5.92% to $22.09.

Enterprise Products Partners declared the start of service on its Rancho II pipeline between Sealy, Texas and the partnership’s ECHO terminal in southeast Houston. The 88-mile, 36-inch diameter pipeline will transport various grades of crude oil, condensate and processed condensate from the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford Shale.

“The Rancho II pipeline is an integral part of Enterprise’s larger efforts to expand its crude oil and condensate network in Texas,” said Michael A. Creel, chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “Combined with our existing Eagle Ford assets and recently declared Midland-to-Sealy pipeline, Rancho II enhances our ability to provide crude oil and condensate from key producing areas with direct access to every refinery in Houston, Texas City, Beaumont and Port Arthur, in addition to Enterprise’s marine facilities through our ECHO distribution system.”

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services comprise: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and import and export terminals; crude oil and refined products transportation, storage and terminals; petrochemical transportation and services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets comprise about 49,000 miles of pipelines; 225 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products.

Shares of Ceres Inc (NASDAQ:CERE), inclined 27.49% to $1.28, during its last trading session.

Ceres, an agricultural biotechnology company, recently declared that KWS SAAT SE, a global seed developer with operations in over 70 counties, will evaluate Ceres Persephone bioinformatics technology under a license agreement.

Originally developed for in-house use by Ceres, the Persephone system allows researchers to organize, store, access and explore a diverse array of DNA-related information in much the same way online mapping programs allow users to explore geographic regions and locations.

We look forward to working with researchers at KWS to demonstrate how Persephone can assist deliver complex genomic information directly to its diverse product development groups, said Tim Swaller, Ceres Vice President of Genomic Technologies.

Swaller noted that next generation sequencing technologies have substantially raised the amount and complexity of information generated in crop research and development. Despite the power of this information, it is often difficult to access and fully utilize throughout a research organization. Persephones capabilities and user experience is designed to allow more eyes on information that is often inaccessible recently, said Swaller.

Ceres, Inc. (Ceres) is an agricultural biotechnology company that develops and markets seeds to produce crops for bioenergy and other markets that utilize plant biomass. It uses a combination of advanced plant breeding, biotechnology and bioinformatics to develop seed products.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), inclined 0.45% to $48.64, during its last trading session.

Merck & Co., The Carter Center, PAHO/WHO and the Mectizan Donation Program of Merck & Co., Inc. known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, are part of a coalition of organizations assisting countries in the Americas fight river blindness (onchocerciasis), and are calling for a final push to definitively eliminate transmission of the disabling disease from the Western Hemisphere.

“Today, four of the six river blindness-endemic countries in the Americas have eliminated transmission of the disease, but I am not ready to celebrate until the task is complete,” said former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, founder of The Carter Center, which has led the campaign to wipe out river blindness in Latin America through its Onchocerciasis Elimination Program for the Americas (OEPA). “Now is not the time to be complacent. It is the time to improvement our efforts.”

Onchocerciasis is a parasitic disease carried by biting black flies that breed in fast-flowing rivers and streams. It can cause intense itching and skin damage, nodules, eye damage, and eventually blindness. The disease disproportionately affects low-income communities in several Latin American countries and in Africa, contributing to the cycle of poverty by reducing affected individuals’ ability to work and learn. In the late 1990s, an estimated 500,000 people in six endemic countries of the Americas were at risk of onchocerciasis.

“River blindness can be controlled and even eliminated when countries mobilize the necessary political will and receive strong support from international partners,” said Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, Regional Office for the Americas of the World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO). “Recently we are calling for renewed resolve in our joint efforts so we can finally rid our hemisphere of this disabling disease forever.”

Merck & Co., Inc. is a global health care company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Finally, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), ended its last trade with 0.63% gain, and closed at $76.27.

Chevron Corporation one of the worlds leading energy companies, will hold its quarterly earnings conference call on Friday, October 30, 2015, at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT).

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. Upstream operations consist primarily of exploring for, developing and producing crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas (LNG); transporting crude oil through international oil export pipelines; transporting, storing and marketing natural gas, and operating a gas-to-liquids plant.

