On Monday, Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI), lost -1.26% to $23.57.

Kinder Morgan, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP, TSX: BIP.UN) declared a definitive agreement whereby they will jointly acquire, from Myria Holdings, Inc., the 53 percent equity interest in Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America LLC (NGPL) not already owned by them for a total purchase price of about $242 million. KMI will pay about $136 million and improvement its ownership interest from 20 percent to 50 percent, and Brookfield Infrastructure will pay about $106 million and improvement its ownership from about 27 percent to 50 percent. The transaction values NGPL at a total enterprise value of $3.4 billion, inclusive of existing debt.

NGPL, which is presently operated by KMI, is one of the largest interstate pipeline systems in the country, with about 9,200 miles of pipeline, more than 1 million horsepower of compressor facilities and 288 billion cubic feet of working gas storage.

“We are extremely happy to declare a contract to acquire full ownership of NGPL in partnership with Brookfield. This partnership ensures that NGPL is positioned to take full advantage of future opportunities to provide natural gas transportation and storage services to its current and future customers,” said KMI Chief Executive Officer Steve Kean.

Shares of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), declined -0.08% to $52.73, during its last trading session.

PG&E Corporation has beta value of 0.25. The company has the market capitalization of $25.86B. Return on assets ratio of the company was 1.40% while its return on equity ratio was 5.40%. ATR value of company was 0.98 while stock volatility for week was 1.37% while for month was 1.87%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -0.99 and its current ratio was 1.

Finally, Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), ended its last trade with -0.29% loss, and closed at $85.48.

Express Scripts Holding Company declared it will partner with Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY) to drive access to a low-cost alternative to Daraprim (pyrimethamine), a drug for the treatment of toxoplasmosis that has been recently priced out of reach for people with HIV, pregnant women and others with weakened immune systems.

Imprimis is offering a compounded oral formulation of pyrimethamine and leucovorin (a form of folic acid) for $1 per capsule for people whose pharmacy benefit is managed by Express Scripts. While the 62-year-old Daraprim was priced $13.50 per pill earlier this year, its owner, Turing Pharmaceuticals, made the decision in September to improvement the price to $750 per pill.

The companies expect that prescriptions for the pyrimethamine and leucovorin from Imprimis will be processed starting as early as this week for Express Scripts patients who need the treatment.

Physicians will be able to send a patient-specific prescription for the combination formulation of pyrimethamine and leucovorin to Imprimis, which is now a part of the Express Scripts pharmacy network. Imprimis will compound the two drugs together into an alternative for patients.

