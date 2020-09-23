Active Stocks in Review: Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

On Tuesday, Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), lost -1.42% to $34.01.

Pfizer, declared that investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) inotuzumab ozogamicin received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

The Breakthrough Therapy designation was based on the results of the Phase 3 INO-VATE ALL trial, which enrolled 326 adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD22-positive ALL and contrast inotuzumab ozogamicin to standard of care chemotherapy. Topline results from the trial were declared in April 2015 and also presented at the 20th Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA).

“Inotuzumab ozogamicin is the third Pfizer oncology medicine to be granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA, underscoring our commitment to innovative research and development that addresses noteworthyunmet needs. Breakthrough Therapy designation will allow us to work more closely with the FDA to bring this important therapy to patients as rapidly as possible,” said Dr. Mace Rothenberg, senior vice president of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs and chief medical officer for Pfizer Oncology. “Advancing therapies for patients with adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia is crucial as only 10 percent of adults with ALL who relapse after first-line therapy survive five years or more with current treatment options.”

Pfizer Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through Global Innovative Pharmaceutical (GIP); Global Vaccines, Oncology and Consumer Healthcare (VOC); and Global Established Pharmaceutical (GEP) segments.

Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG), declined -4.76% to $9.41, during its last trading session.

MGIC Investment Corporation, stated operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2015.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2015 was $822.9 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, counting $698.1 million regardingthe reversal of the Companys deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Not Taking Into Account the impact of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance reversal, adjusted net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2015, would have been $124.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, contrast with net income of $72.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the same quarter a year ago.

The valuation allowance related to deferred tax assets was reversed based on the evaluation of the ability to ultimately utilize those assets. The reversal of the valuation allowance raised book value per share by $2.23 in the third quarter.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its auxiliaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, in addition to covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure; and pool insurance coverage, which covers the excess of the loss on a defaulted mortgage loan that exceeds the claim payment under the primary coverage.

Finally, Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), ended its last trade with 0.09% gain, and closed at $34.87.

DMARC.org is an initiative of the Trusted Domain Project (TDP), a non-profit and tax-exempt public benefit corporation, and is supported by the following sponsors: Agari, Comcast (CMCSA), Farsight Security, Google (GOOG), PayPal (PYPL), and ReturnPath.

The Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, & Conformance (DMARC) specification has proven its value in combating fraudulent email since its introduction three and a half years ago. Thousands of companies use it to prevent billions of messages from fraudulently using their Internet domains to reach inboxes, thereby protecting their customers and employees from phishing and other abuse. And now two of the largest mailbox providers in the world Google (GOOG) and Yahoo (YHOO) have declared that they are extending that protection to cover more of their Internet domains.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, in addition to at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions across company’s payments platform, counting PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo, and Braintree products.

