Active Stocks Intraday Alert: New York REIT, (NYSE:NYRT), FedEx Corporation, (NYSE:FDX), RLJ Lodging Trust, (NYSE:RLJ), Vantiv, (NYSE:VNTV)

On Wednesday, Shares of New York REIT Inc (NYSE:NYRT), lost -1.18% to $10.06.

New York REIT, declared that, following the preceding authorization of its board of directors, NYRT intends to continue payment of monthly distributions at an annualized rate of $0.46 per share or $0.115 per share on a quarterly basis. Distributions will be paid on a monthly basis to stockholders of record at the close of business on the eighth day of each month, payable on the 15th day of such month, in each case, unless such date is a non-business day. Accordingly, on October 15, 2015, November 13, 2015, and December 15, 2015, NYRT will pay a distribution of $0.038333333 per share to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 8, 2015, November 6, 2015, and December 8, 2015, respectively.

New York REIT, Inc. focuses on acquiring commercial real estate, in addition to acquiring properties or making other real estate investments that relate to office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial, and hotel property types located primarily in New York City.

Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), inclined 1.44% to $143.98, during its last trading session.

FedEx Corp., has committed about $1 million in cash and transportation support to deliver emergency supplies and critical medical aid to the thousands of migrants and refugees arriving in Europe, and provide ongoing assistance to both the people and the local communities affected by the crisis.

Time is of the essence when it comes to providing assist, and FedEx is mobilizing its humanitarian relief program through a donation of $1 million to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). The company will also use existing relationships with international organizations, counting Direct Relief and Heart to Heart International, working closely with local partners in the most affected countries.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company’s FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; international trade advisory services, such as assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, in addition to global trade data, an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

At the end of Wednesday’s trade, Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), gained 0.88% to $25.27.

RLJ Lodging Trust, declared that it has closed on the formerly declared acquisition of the 156-room Residence Inn Palo Alto Los Altos (the “Hotel”), for a purchase price of $70.0 million, or about $449,000 per key. The purchase price represents a forward capitalization rate of about 8.1% on the Hotel’s projected 2016 net operating income. The Company assumed $33.4 million of existing debt and funded the remaining portion with cash available on the balance sheet.

The Hotel, which is located in the heart of Silicon Valley, recently underwent a comprehensive renovation counting upgrades to the public spaces and all the guestrooms. The Company projects that during its first full year of ownership, the Hotel’s revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) will represent an 86% premium to the Company’s 2014 stated RevPAR.

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also manages real estate funds. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in premium-branded, focused service, and compact full-service hotels. RLJ Lodging Trust was launched in 2000 and is domiciled in Bethesda, Maryland.

Finally, Shares of Vantiv Inc (NYSE:VNTV), ended its last trade with 0.65% gain, and closed at $44.92.

Vantiv, declared that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2015 financial results on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 8:00 a.m. EDT. A press release with third quarter 2015 financial results will be issued at about 7:00 a.m. EDT that same day.

Vantiv, Inc., through its partner ,Vantiv Holding, LLC. provides payment processing services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services.

