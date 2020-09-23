Active Stocks In Focus: Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR), JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) | BNinvestors

During Tuesday’s Morning trade, Shares of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR), gained 2.05% to $5.22.

Frontier Communications Corporation, plans to release third-quarter 2015 results on Tuesday, November 3, 2015 before the market opens, and to host a conference call that morning at 8:30 A.M. EST. The conference call will be webcast and may be accessed in the Webcasts & Presentations section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website at www.frontier.com/ir.

Frontier Communications Corporation, a communications company, provides regulated and unregulated voice, data, and video services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in the United States.

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), declined -4.27% to $27.52, during its current trading session.

JD.com, Inc. (JD), Chinas largest online direct sales company, today announced the opening of its first U.S. facility, a new research and development center located in Silicon Valley. Dedicated yesterday in Santa Clara, the new office will focus on developing and enhancing new and existing technologies that will improve the user experience for its customers in China and boost the company’s offerings.

The new facility will also allow easier interactions between the company and U.S. retailers, partners and brands seeking to establish or expand their presence in China on JD’s shopping platforms.

The weekend dedication ceremony was hosted by members of the JD.com leadership team, counting Rain Long, chief human resources officer and general counsel; Chen Zhang, senior vice president of JD.com and head of R&D for JD Mall; and Dennis Weng, chief technical advisor for JD Mall. The event was also attended by representatives from a number of leading Silicon Valley tech companies counting Intel, ZestFinance, Mellanox and Wish.

JD.com, Inc., through its auxiliaries, operates as an online direct sales company in the Peoples Republic of China. It primarily offers electronics and home appliances products; and general merchandise products, counting audio and video products, and books.

Finally, Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), gained 1.08%, and is now trading at $33.58.

Pfizer Inc. This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pfizer Inc. and the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) are proud to declare the recipients from the Seeding Progress and Resources for the Cancer Community: Metastatic Breast Cancer Challenge (SPARC MBC Challenge), a first-of-its-kind initiative to address the unique challenges facing women with metastatic breast cancer worldwide. In total, 20 organizations from 18 countries have been selected to receive grants amounting to $760,000 (USD) in funding offered by Pfizer.

Launched on World Cancer Day in February 2015, the SPARC MBC Challenge received noteworthy interest with over 80 applications presented by organizations in 46 countries, reflecting the urgent need for improved services and support for women with metastatic breast cancer. Due to this high level of interest, Pfizer raised its funding of the initiative from $500,000 (USD) to $760,000 (USD) to support additional projects.

The SPARC MBC Challenge aims to empower advocacy groups, hospital networks, support groups and other organizations worldwide as they initiate projects to close the gap in information, support, awareness and policy between metastatic breast cancer and early disease, as well as assist reduce the number of women diagnosed at the metastatic stage of breast cancer.

Awardees were selected through a competitive application process overseen by an external, multidisciplinary selection committee formed by UICC and chaired by Dr. Fatima Cardoso, director of the Breast Unit of the Champalimaud Cancer Center in Lisbon, Portugal.

Each awardee will receive either a campaign grant ($20,000 USD) or a network grant ($60,000 USD). These grants will be used to fund projects in support of women with metastatic breast cancer worldwide, counting projects in low-income countries, such as Uganda and Haiti, where women are frequently diagnosed at a more advanced stage of breast cancer than women in developed nations.

Pfizer Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through Global Innovative Pharmaceutical (GIP); Global Vaccines, Oncology and Consumer Healthcare (VOC); and Global Established Pharmaceutical (GEP) segments. The GIP segment develops, registers, and commercializes medicines for various therapeutic areas, counting inflammation, cardiovascular/metabolic, neuroscience and pain, rare diseases, and women’s/men’s health. The VOC segment develops and commercializes vaccines, in addition to products for oncology.

