Active Stocks in Queue: Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR), Xylem (NYSE:XYL), Scripps Networks Interactive, (NYSE:SNI), Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

On Wednesday, Shares of Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR), gained 2.02% to $11.13.

Finisar Corporation, declared the worlds first 100G QSFP28 SWDM4 module , which operates over standard, duplex multimode fiber. SWDM is an important technology that enables data center operators to upgrade from 10G to 40G and 100G using their existing duplex multimode fiber (MMF) infrastructure. With this module, Finisar is leading the industry in bringing cost-effective upgrade paths to real-world data centers. Finisar demonstrated the SWDM4 module at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) in booth #104 at the Feria Valencia in Spain, September 28-30, 2015.

The new 100G SWDM module is ideal for cost-sensitive enterprise data centers, in addition to for cloud data centers. It enables operators to upgrade data rates without requiring capital investment for additional fiber. The module is based on Finisars long history of reliable shortwave Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) technology. VCSELs offer the lowest cost, highest density, and lowest power dissipation in the optical industry. This 100G SWDM module follows on the successful demonstration of a 40G SWDM4 QSFP+ module formerly demonstrated at the Optical Fiber Communications conference in March 2015. With this new module release, Finisar now has a complete suite of 40G and 100G pluggable transceiver products that are capable of operating on links built with the traditional, duplex MMF that is already installed in today’s data centers.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, Malaysia, China, and internationally. Its optical subsystems primarily comprise of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables that provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in communication networks, counting the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, in addition to the antennas and base stations used in wireless networks.

Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL), inclined 2.69% to $32.85, during its last trading session.

Xylem, will outline its five-year strategy to drive profitable growth. Xylem President and CEO Patrick Decker will provide an overview of the Company’s plans to drive above-market organic growth and its balanced capital deployment strategy, which comprises accelerated acquisition activity. Other members of Xylem’s senior leadership will also present at the event.

Xylem also reaffirmed its full-year outlook, counting full-year 2015 revenue of about $3.7 billion, a decrease of six to seven percent from the full-year 2014 results. On an organic basis, Xylem anticipates to generate revenue growth of about one to two percent.

Full-year 2015 adjusted operating income is predictable to be in the range of $470 million to $483 million, resulting in adjusted earnings per share of $1.82 to $1.87. Not Taking Into Account the projected unfavorable impact of foreign exchange translation, Xylem’s adjusted earnings per share growth expectations are in the range of four to seven percent over the comparable full-year 2014 results. The Company’s outlook for projected restructuring and realignment costs of $20 million for the year is unchanged.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water and wastewater applications. The company operates in two segments, Water Infrastructure and Applied Water.

At the end of Wednesday’s trade, Shares of Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:SNI), gained 2.18% to $49.19.

Scripps Networks Interactive, has created new senior roles designed to optimize the effectiveness of marketing, brand integration and research across its U.S. networks. The appointments follow last month’s promotion of Kathleen Finch to a new cross-network role as Chief Programming, Content & Brand Officer for Scripps Networks.

Shannon Jamieson Driver, who presently leads marketing and creative services for HGTV, DIY Network and Great American Country, has been designated to a new role as Senior Vice President, Network Marketing & Creative Services. Driver will now assume overall responsibility for all six of Scripps Networks’ domestic brands, counting Food Network, Cooking Channel and Travel Channel, with the marketing teams for those brands now reporting to her. In her new role, Driver will be tasked with developing a more integrated cross-network marketing strategy, designed to enhance Scripps Networks’ ability to connect key programming priorities with consumers across the United States.

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. develops lifestyle-oriented content for linear and interactive video platforms in the United States, the United Kingdom and other European markets, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Finally, Shares of Enbridge Inc (USA) (NYSE:ENB), ended its last trade with 2.71% gain, and closed at $37.13.

Enbridge, will hold its 17th annual Enbridge Day Investment Community Conference on Wednesday, October 7th in Toronto and Thursday, October 8th in New York. These sessions are designed to provide insight to investors on the business fundamentals, the key priorities of the Company and the business outlook.

The Enbridge Day Conference in Toronto on October 7th will be webcast starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (6 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time).

Enbridge Inc. operates as an energy transportation and distribution company in the United States and Canada. Its Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.