Active Stocks in the Spotlight: Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY), Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON), Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

On Thursday, Shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL), lost -1.51% to $6.22.

Seadrill Limited, has been notified by Husky Oil Operations Limited of the cancellation of the drilling contract for the West Mira.

In the fourth quarter of 2012 Seadrill was awarded a 5 year contract for the West Mira with Husky for operations in Canada and Greenland. The total estimated base revenue potential was about $1 billion. As stated in the Company`s second quarter earnings report, due to the late delivery of the Unit, the Company had tentatively agreed with Husky to reduce the dayrate on the West Mira. The construction contract was subsequently cancelled by Seadrill due to the Shipyard`s inability to deliver the Unit within the timeframe required under the contract.

Seadrill remains in negotiations with Husky to find an alternative solution to meet its drilling requirements.

Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The Companys primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow and deep water areas, in addition to benign and harsh environments.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY), declined -1.68% to $8.77, during its last trading session.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s CEO, T.J. Rodgers has decided to give his insights about administration, business and technology through his recently launched blog. The company declared that the new blog shall be a regular one wherein the President and CEO of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shall post his update once or twice in a month. This shall be a direct communication of the CEO with the audience, which is most likely to comprise investors, clients and of course, media.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is a provider of mixed-signal programmable solutions. The Companys offerings comprise PSoC 1, PSoC 3, PSoC 4 and PSoC 5LP programmable system-on-chip families. It caters to markets, counting industrial, mobile handsets, consumer, computation, data communications, automotive and military.

Shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON), declined -0.53% to $83.93, during its last trading session.

Monsanto Company, declared the appointment of Patricia Verduin, Ph.D., to the company’s board of directors. Dr. Verduin is vice president and chief technology officer of Colgate-Palmolive Company, a global consumer products company. In her role, she leads the development of Colgate’s products and technologies, counting responsibility for product safety, quality and regulatory matters. She joined Colgate in 2007, first serving as vice president of global research and development before assuming her current role in 2011.

Before joining Colgate, Dr. Verduin was senior vice president and chief science officer for the Grocery Manufacturers Association, and senior vice president of product quality and development at ConAgra Foods, Inc. She also formerly held a variety of senior technical and operational positions at Nabisco, International Home Foods and Lipton.

“On behalf of Monsanto, I am happy to welcome Dr. Verduin as an independent director to our board,” said Hugh Grant, Monsanto’s chairman of the board and chief executive officer. “Her impressive experience leading research at top companies and organizations will enable her to provide valuable insight to our board on a variety of matters, counting how we continue to deliver a broad range of innovative solutions to assist nourish our growing world.”

Monsanto Company (Monsanto) is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Companys seeds, biotechnology trait products, and herbicides provide farmers with solutions that improve productivity, reduce the costs of farming, and produce better foods for consumers and better feed for animals.

Finally, Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI), ended its last trade with -0.75% loss, and closed at $21.07.

JP Morgan initiates coverage on Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) In a research note issued to the investors, the brokerage major declares a price-target of $28 per share. The shares have been rated Overweight. The rating by the firm was issued on September 11, 2015.

The Company has revealed insider buying and selling activities to the Securities Exchange, According to the information revealed by the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 4 filing, the director of Pattern Energy Group Inc., Hall Douglas G., had purchased 4,000 shares in a transaction dated on August 20, 2015. The transaction was executed at $22.85 per share with total amount equaling $91,400.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (Pattern Energy) owns and operates power projects. It holds interests in 12 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of 1,636 megawatts (MW). The projects comprise of 11 operating projects and one project under construction. Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output following a power sale agreement.

