Three Best Stocks Under Consideration: Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE:VRX), Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA)

On Tuesday, Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE:VRX), lost -2.60% to $97.86.

Weeks before Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. said it would cut ties with Philidor Rx Services, the drugmaker was planning to expand its use of the mail-order pharmacy, said three people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Philidor was on the brink of becoming a larger part of Valeant’s operations as the drugmaker planned to widen the pharmacy’s role beyond dermatology to other lines of medications, the people said. Those plans were squelched after reports about tactics Philidor allegedly used to sell Valeant medicines, counting altering doctors’ prescriptions to gain more insurance reimbursements. Valeant whose stock has fallen more than 40 percent since questions first emerged about Philidor’s business practices said on Oct. 30 that it would cut ties with the pharmacy and that Philidor would shut down.

Philidor also hired a number of former Valeant employees, according to an outside spokeswoman for Valeant. The workers, part of a group of about 30 people that assisted show doctors how to direct patients to Valeant products, were dismissed by the drugmaker, with severance, before being subsequently hired by Philidor, the spokeswoman said. They followed a Valeant manager named Gary Tanner who, before leaving Valeant in September, led the drugmaker’s so-called Access Team, she said. Bloomberg Reports

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, and medical devices worldwide. The company offers Solodyn to treat red and pus-filled pimples of acne in patients, in addition to Ziana, Acanya, Atralin, Retin- A Micro, and ONEXTON gel; Wellbutrin XL for major depressive disorder in adults; Jublia for onychomycosis of the toenails; Xenazine for chorea; Targretin for Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma; Arestin, a subgingival sustained-release antibiotic; and PROVENGE for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Shares of Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA), inclined 2.51% to $2.45, during its last trading session.

Zynga, declared financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015.

Financial Highlights

Bookings of $176 million; above the high end of the guidance range, flat year-over-year and up 1% sequentially.

Mobile bookings are $121 million or 69% of overall bookings, up 26% year-over-year and up 6% sequentially.

Adjusted EBITDA of $12 million; above the high end of the guidance range.

Advertising and other bookings up 39% year-over-year and 17% sequentially.

Non-GAAP operating expenses reduced to $114 million, a 9% sequential decrease.

$1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

Announcing $200 million share repurchase program.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company offers its online social games under the FarmVille, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, Hit It Rich! Slots, CSR Racing, FarmVille 2: Country Escape, NFL Showdown, New Zynga Poker, New Words With Friends, Wizard of Oz Slots, Looney Tunes Dash!, CSR Classics, and Clumsy Ninja names.

Finally, Shares of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA), ended its last trade with -0.30% loss, and closed at $85.93.

Tableau Software, declared that it has opened an office in City of Vancouver, BC, Canada. The company will host a recruiting happy hour on Thursday, November 12 to meet with the community and candidates to discuss open and future positions.

The Tableau happy hour will take place at Waterview, 2nd Floor, 1661 Granville St. in Vancouver at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Vancouver is a vibrant, diverse city with a talented workforce and growing technology presence, said Stolte. Were searching for people who share our passion to assist people see and understand data to join our growing team in Canada.

Tableau Software, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, provides business analytics software products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics environment that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data administration, scalability, and security to foster the sharing of data, in addition to improve the dissemination of information in an organization and promote improved decision-making.

