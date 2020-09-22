Up to Date Active Stocks News Review: CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS), Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTZ), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

On Friday, Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS), gained 0.78% to $94.63.

CVS/pharmacy, unveiled incredible savings for Extra Care Rewards members during a three-day Black Friday sales event at all 7,900 CVS/pharmacy locations which kicks off Thanks giving Day and goes through Saturday, November 28. A special three-day circular can be found in local newspapers where customers will also receive a 25% Off Shopping Pass, valid during the event. CVS/pharmacy is making it easier for shoppers to focus more on a healthier and less stressful holiday by providing one-stop shopping complete with healthier food options for entertaining, and winter essentials to protect against cough, cold and flu, so customers can avoid missing out on fun family get-togethers and celebrations.

‎CVS/pharmacy is dedicated to assisting customers spend more time with friends and family, and less time stressing, by offering a wide variety of gift items, said Judy Sansone, Senior Vice President of Front Store Business, CVS/pharmacy and Chief Merchant of CVS Health. Instead of shopping at multiple stores to pick up gifts, decor, party snacks, and health and beauty items, CVS/pharmacy provides a convenient way for customers to purchase all these items in one location. Plus, we have made it easier than ever for our customers to find healthier options for entertaining this year.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services in the United States. The company operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail Pharmacy segments.

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTZ), declined -0.92% to $16.08, during its last trading session.

Hertz Europe, part of The Hertz Corporation (HTZ), is celebrating the fourth anniversary of its Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program launch in Europe by further rewarding members throughout November and December with birthday surprises. Anniversary rewards comprise free luxury car and status upgrades for members renting in Europe and Australia in addition to free prize draws for a trip to Iceland to see the Northern Lights, tickets for events, rental vouchers and extra points. All members residing in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) are eligible to take part in the prize draws and specific terms and conditions apply for each anniversary reward.

Rewarding Hertz Gold Plus Rewards members on our programs fourth anniversary is our way to celebrate our customers loyalty and thank them for choosing us, said Michel Taride, Group President, Hertz International.

We continue to work to make our customer loyalty program the best in the industry to continuously offer our members the fastest, easiest and most rewarding car rental experience. The accolades the program has received, counting top honors at the 2015 Flyer Talk Awards for the fourth successive year, are a testament to the innovation and benefits of Gold Plus Rewards and yet another reason to celebrate with our members, added Taride.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., through its auxiliaries, rents and leases cars and trucks in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: U.S. Car Rental, International Car Rental, Worldwide Equipment Rental, and All Other Operations.

Finally, Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), ended its last trade with 0.31% gain, and closed at $61.59.

Comcast Cable is one of the nations largest video, high-speed Internet and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand and also provides these services to businesses. Comcast has invested in technology to build an advanced network that delivers among the fastest broadband speeds, and brings customers personalized video, communications and home administration offerings. Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK) is a global media and technology company.

The top 20 TV episodes on Xfinity On Demand that aired live or on Xfinity On Demand during the week of November 9 – November 15 were:

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments.