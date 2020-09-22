Watch List – The Coca-Cola Company, (NYSE:KO), Chevron Corporation, (NYSE:CVX), Computer Sciences Corporation, (NYSE:CSC)

On Monday, Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), lost -0.26% to $42.24.

The Coca-Cola Company recently declared that Kathy Waller, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Sandy Douglas, Executive Vice President and President Coca-Cola North America, will present at 9:20 a.m. EST, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015 during the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference being held in New York.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company primarily offers sparkling beverages and still beverages. Its sparkling beverages comprise nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages with carbonation, such as carbonated energy drinks, and carbonated waters and flavored waters.

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), inclined 4.49% to $94.96, during its last trading session.

Chevron Corporation, declared recently that its partner, Chevron Overseas (Congo) Limited, has commenced oil and gas production from the Lianzi Field, located in a unitized offshore zone between the Republic of Congo and the Republic of Angola.

Located 65 miles (105 km) offshore in about 3,000 feet (900 meters) of water, Lianzi is Chevron’s first operated asset in the Republic of Congo and the first cross-border oil development project offshore Central Africa. The project is predictable to produce an average of 40,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

“This milestone demonstrates that we continue to make steady progress on delivering major development projects,” said Jay Johnson, executive vice president Upstream, Chevron Corporation. “We have the industry’s strongest queue of major capital projects that are predictable deliver noteworthy value and production growth.”

Chevron Corporation, through its auxiliaries, engages in the petroleum, chemicals, and power and energy operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, in addition to holds interest in a gas-to-liquids plant.

Finally, Shares of Computer Sciences Corporation (NYSE:CSC), ended its last trade with 1.22% gain, and closed at $67.40.

Computer Sciences Corporation, declared that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2016 on Wednesday, November 4, 2015 at about 4:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

CSC senior administration will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5 p.m. EST. The dial-in number for domestic callers is 800-218-2154. Callers who reside outside of the United States or Canada should dial 913-312-0963.

Computer Sciences Corporation provides information technology (IT) and professional services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Global Business Services, Global Infrastructure Services, and North American Public Sector segments.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

You may also like

What Is Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)? Read More About A…Active Stocks Evaluation Reports: Twitter Inc (NYS…Hot Stocks Short-Term Price Target Update: Apple I…Active Stocks Short-Term Price Target Update: 3M C…Trending Stocks Buzz: Tesla Motors, (NASDAQ:TSLA),…Hot Stocks News: Bank of America Corporation, (NYS…Top News Buzz: Citigroup, (NYSE:C), Bonso Electron…Sizzling News Announcement: Bonso Electronics Inte…Notable Moves Under Consideration: Ford Motor Comp…