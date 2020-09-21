Active Stocks News Recap: Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC), The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

On Wednesday, Shares of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC), gained 3.00% to $11.67.

Wabash National Corporation, stated results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015.

Net income for the third quarter of 2015 was $31.9 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, contrast to third quarter 2014 net income of $18.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share. Third quarter 2015 non-GAAP adjusted earnings raised $13.3 million to $31.9 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, from $18.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2014. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2014 comprises an early extinguishment of debt charge of $0.5 million incurred with regards to the Company’s term loan prepayment.

For the third quarter of 2015, the Company’s net sales raised 8 percent to a record $531 million from $492 million in the preceding year quarter, and operating income raised 61 percent to a record quarter of $56.4 million contrast to operating income of $34.9 million for the third quarter of 2014. Operating EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure that excludes the effects of certain recurring and non-recurring items, for the third quarter of 2015 was $68.0 million, an improvement of $21.4 million contrast to the preceding year period. On a trailing twelve month basis through September 30, 2015, the Company’s net sales exceeded $2.0 billion, net income totaled $90.1 million and Operating EBITDA raised to $207.0 million, or 10.3 percent of net sales.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets truck and tank trailers, intermodal equipment, and transportation related products in North America. Its Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers under the DuraPlate, DuraPlateHD, DuraPlate, XD-35, and FreightPro trademarks; platform trailers under the Transcraft, Eagle, and Benson trademarks; refrigerated trailers under the ArcticLite trademark; and specialty products, such as converter dollies, big tire haulers, Roadrailer trailers, rail products, aftermarket component products, parts, and others, in addition to used trailers and laminated hard wood oak products.

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), inclined 1.85% to $19.58, during its last trading session.

The Western Union Company, launched WU Connect, an innovative technology platform that integrates with leading consumer messaging and social media platforms to give users a unique way to quickly and conveniently transfer money worldwide.

The WU Connect platform embeds Western Union’s robust global money transfer capability into third-party digital platforms to provide users with new ways to quickly and conveniently send money to friends and family. Consumers will be able to fund the money transfer utilizing a debit card, credit card or bank account and easily direct the funds to a Western Union retail agent location around the world, and to a mobile wallet or bank account where available.

In many ways, the WU Connect platform represents a natural evolution in Western Unions strategy to reach new digital-savvy and mobile-enabled individuals. Western Union’s cross-border platform enables an industry-leading pay-in, pay-out capability that leverages technology, foreign exchange conversion, data administration, in addition to regulatory, compliance and anti-money laundering (AML) infrastructure, to expedite efficient and timely money movement almost anywhere in the world.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment offers cash money transfer services involving walk-in agent locations.

Finally, Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), ended its last trade with 1.02% gain, and closed at $22.71.

Interpublic Group, declared that the company has signed on to the United Nations Global Compact. The UN Global Compact is an initiative to encourage companies to align strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to report on the actions the company takes to advance these societal aims. IPG is the first U.S.-based advertising and marketing holding company to do so.

By joining with top companies and organizations around the world in signing onto the UN Global Compact, we affirm our public commitment to sustainability principles that are in line with IPG`s long-term aims both as a public company and a corporate citizen, commented Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO, IPG. As the creator of some of the world`s most iconic marketing campaigns, we understand our responsibility to ensure that the work we do and how we deliver that work are in sync with the long-term health of our communities. These issues are important to our shareholders, to our 50,000 employees, to our clients, and to consumers. We are proud to become part of this initiative, as signing onto the UN Global Compact furthers our commitment to being accountable and to reporting publically on our efforts to be a good corporate citizen of the world, he continued.

We are very happy that IPG, one of our communications partners, has signed on to the UN Global Compact, commented Keith Weed, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Unilever. It is crucially important to us that our partners share our values and are committed to principles that are in line with our own mission to make sustainable living commonplace. By becoming a signatory to the UN Global Compact, Interpublic has taken a public step forward in advancing the company`s sustainability aims and reporting on them. We look forward to working with IPG, its agencies and its people on initiatives that will further sustainability efforts on a global scale, he continued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Administration Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

