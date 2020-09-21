Active Stock’s Momentum: Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX), Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG), Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (NYSE:GFI)

On Monday, Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX), lost -4.02% to $87.34.

William Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management LP disclosed an increased 9.9% stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., a move that comes after the hedge-fund manager said he had taken advantage of the beaten-down market for the stock to build up his position, according to WSJ

Mr. Ackman has vigorously defended his multibillion-dollar investment in the pharmaceuticals company, which has come under siege over its accounting and sales tactics.

Valeant, based in Canada, has defended its accounting and has said it has found no evidence of illegality. It also has formed a board committee to look at its relationship, which it is terminating, with a specialty pharmacy that distributed its drugs. WSJ Report

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices), which are marketed directly or indirectly in over 100 countries.

Shares of Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG), inclined 0.34% to $64.28, during its last trading session.

Customers can take advantage of seven straight days of exclusive savings for their holiday shopping at more than 12,000 Dollar General retail locations and online at www.dollargeneral.com between Sunday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 28.

“Dollar General is excited to offer customers great savings and value on this season’s most popular items counting toys, electronics, home décor and foods,” said Jim Thorpe, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “Our commitment to assisting customers stretch their budget this holiday is reflected throughout our stores with low prices in every category to ensure our customers can celebrate affordably.”

Shoppers looking to take advantage of in-store sales may shop stores from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Normal hours of operation resume on Saturday, November 28, 2015.

Dollar General Corporation is the discount retailer in the United States. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, counting consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. Consumables category comprises paper and cleaning products; packaged food; perishables; snacks; health and beauty; pet and tobacco products. Seasonal products comprise decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware, automotive and home office supplies.

Finally, Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (NYSE:GFI), ended its last trade with -5.20% loss, and closed at $2.37, as some metals and mining stocks are pushed lower by the decline in gold prices recently.

The price of the precious metal is being pressured by a stronger dollar. When the dollar rises assets priced in the greenback can become more expensive to those that hold other currencies.

Gold for December delivery is slipping by 0.89% to $1,066.70 per ounce on the COMEX this afternoon.

Gold, silver and co. are unable to resist the base metals selloff and the weak energy prices, and likewise find themselves under pressure as the new week starts, a Commerzbank analyst said in note, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Additionally, gold is still dealing with the likely hood of a December interest rate hike, which would further strengthen the dollar.

Gold Fields is a Johannesburg, South Africa-based producer of gold with eight operating mines in Australia, Ghana, Peru and South Africa.

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a producer of gold with eight operating mines in Australia, Ghana, Peru and South Africa. The Company in Australia operates four mines that comprise St Ives, an operation compriseing of a mix of owner mined open pit and underground operations; Agnew/Lawlers, a mine located in the Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belt; Granny Smith, a mine located within the Yilgarn Craton, and Darlot, a mine located in the Eastern Goldfields Province of the Yilgarn Craton.

