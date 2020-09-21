Active Stock’s Momentum: Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM), Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA) (NYSE:TC), Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

On Tuesday, Shares of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM), remained flat at $30.07.

Whole Foods Market, declared the pricing of an issuance of $1.0 billion of 5.20% senior notes due 2025 (the Notes). The Notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured, unsubordinated basis by certain auxiliaries of Whole Foods Market. The Company intends to use net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, counting stock repurchases and the repayment of indebtedness from time to time. Closing of the offering is predictable to occur on December 3, 2015, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be offered in the United States to qualified institutional buyers following Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and outside the United States following Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements or a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any state securities laws.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

Shares of Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA) (NYSE:TC), declined -3.65% to $0.290, during its last trading session.

Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc., declared that from November 1 – 28, 2015, daily mill throughput at Mount Milligan Mine averaged 52,457 tonnes, with a high on November 25 of 61,579 tonnes. This represents a noteworthy improvement contrast to the average daily mill throughput of 44,077 tonnes during the third quarter of 2015. During the period November 24 – 28, average daily mill throughput was 59,066 tonnes. On November 25, 2015 , the mine achieved production of 156,476 total tonnes moved, which represents a daily record since commencement of operations.

Jacques Perron , President and Chief Executive Officer of Thompson Creek, said, Since the installation of the second SAG discharge screen deck in late October, we have practiced weekly improvements in mill throughput. We are very happy with the progress to date and expect additional improvements through the remainder of the year as the SAG mill liners wear in and the mill operating conditions are optimized.

Finally, Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), remained flat at $60.67.

Splunk, declared that Splunk executives Godfrey Sullivan, Chairman; Doug Merritt, President and CEO; and Dave Conte, chief financial officer; will be presenting at Credit Suisse’s 19th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Scottsdale, AZ.

Sullivan, Merritt and Conte will host a company negotiation startning at 10:00 a.m. MT on Tuesday, December 1, 2015, right away followed by a question and answer session.