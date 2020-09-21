Active Stocks in the News: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Energy XXI Ltd (NASDAQ:EXXI)

On Wednesday, Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI), gained 3.85% to $33.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, declared that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.165 per share on the Companys Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2015, to the holders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2015.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., is the largest and one of the most diversified television broadcasting companies and is associated with all major networks. Sinclair owns equity interests in broadcast transmission-related companies and various non-broadcast related companies.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., a diversified television broadcasting company, owns and operates, programs, or provides sales services to television stations in the United States. It broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network offered programs, news produced locally, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and other locally produced programs.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), inclined 2.50% to $640.95, during its last trading session.

Amazon, declared it has green lit new dramatic Amazon Original Series Sneaky Pete that will debut exclusively on Prime Video in the US, UK, Germany, Austria and Japan next year. The new series comes from an acclaimed creative team counting Executive Producers David Shore (House), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Erin Gunn (Battle Creek) and James Degus (All the Way). The pilot episode, presently available on Amazon Video and featuring a special appearance by Cranston, was directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) who also executive produces the show.

“We are excited to bring to Amazon’s customers a new compelling series headlined by Giovanni Ribisi from the minds of David Shore and Bryan Cranston,�? said Roy Price, Vice President, Amazon Studios. “Sneaky Pete is an incredible addition to Amazon’s expanding drama slate and we are eager for its premiere in 2016.�?

Sneaky Pete, a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, stars Giovanni Ribisi (Avatar), Marin Ireland (Side Effects), Margo Martindale (The Millers), Peter Gerety (Prime Suspect), Libe Barer (Parenthood) and Shane McRae (Still Alice). The series revolves around a con-man (Ribisi) who, after leaving prison, takes cover from his past by assuming the identity of his cellmate, Pete. He moves in with Pete’s unsuspecting family and is roped into the family’s bail bond business. In order to keep the charade up, he plays the part of a skip tracer, taking down criminals worse than himself—and discovering a family life he’s never had.

Amazon.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in North America and internationally. It operates through the North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. The company serves consumers through retail websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, and amazon.com.mx, which primarily comprise merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

Finally, Shares of Energy XXI Ltd (NASDAQ:EXXI), ended its last trade with 0.52% gain, and closed at $1.95.

Energy XXI, declared it will host a conference call on Monday, November 9, 2015 at 9 a.m. CT to discuss fiscal 2016 first-quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2015. Results will be released through global newswire services pre-market November 9, 2015.

Energy XXI Ltd engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties onshore in Louisiana and Texas, and on the Gulf of Mexico. As of June 30, 2015, the company had net proved reserves of 183.5 million barrels of oil equivalent.

