Active Stocks in Focus: Applied Materials, (NASDAQ:AMAT), United States Steel, (NYSE:X), Xilinx, (NASDAQ:XLNX)

On Tuesday, Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), gained 2.18% to $19.18.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has earned an “AA-” credit rating from Morningstar. The firm’s “AA-” rating suggests that the company is a very-low default risk. They also gave their stock a four star rating.

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings.Net reports.

The company also revealed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar photovoltaic (PV), and related industries worldwide. The company’s Silicon Systems Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Shares of United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X), inclined 0.25% to $8.09, during its last trading session.

Ongoing the Carnegie Way transformation, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) recently declared further improvements to its North American Flat-Rolled operations reporting structure as it takes the logical and necessary next step in its transformation. Delivering on the companys planned ambition to be a customer-centric, global solutions provider with more focused and effective accountability, U. S. Steels flat-rolled facilities will now report through three streamlined and merged commercial entities, the foundation for which was established in late 2014.

The commercial entities have worked to position our company to be best-in-class in innovation, customer service and solutions, said Mario Longhi, President and Chief Executive Officer of United States Steel. This planned move to align operations within the streamlined commercial entities enhances our ability to better hear the voice of the customer, ensuring that we deliver superior value and drive results in this ever-changing market.

The North American Flat-Rolled realignment will comprise the transition of operational administration responsibilities to the automotive, consumer, and the now combined industrial, service center and mining commercial entities. Enterprise-wide operational functions, counting the companys commitment to safety and quality, will continue to be offered across the reporting segments. U. S. Steels flat-rolled facilities will continue to produce and service their current customer and end markets throughout and after this realignment, which is effective January 1, 2016.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products. This segment serves customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance and electrical markets.

Finally, Shares of Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), ended its last trade with 1.11% gain, and closed at $50.24.

Xilinx, Inc. declared the Vivado® Design Suite HLx Editions, enabling a new ultra high productivity approach for designing All Programmable SoCs, FPGAs, and the creation of reusable platforms. These new HLx Editions comprise HL System Edition, HL Design Edition and HL WebPACK™ Edition. All HLx Editions comprise Vivado High-Level Synthesis (HLS) counting C/C++ libraries, Vivado IP Integrator (IPI), LogicCORE™ IP subsystems, and the full Vivado implementation tool suite to enable mainstream users to readily adopt the most productive and advanced C and IP-based design flows. When coupled with the new UltraFast™ High-Level Productivity Design Methodology Guide, users can realize a 10-15X productivity gain over traditional approaches. The HLx Edition is available as a no-cost upgrade to the Vivado Design Suite.

Ultra High Productivity for Creating and Programming Reusable Platforms

Over the last 3 years, leading edge Xilinx customers have pioneered and matured the enabling C and IP-based design technologies and methodologies now comprised in the HLx Editions, and proven the 10-15X productivity potential. To realize this productivity, these customers adopted all or a subset of the following; 1) C-based design and optimized reuse, 2) reuse of IP subsystems, 3) integration automation, and 4) accelerated design closure.

Unlike tradition RTL-based design where the majority of the design effort is spent in the backend of the design process, C and IP-based design enables vastly superior design reuse to speed creation, rapid design exploration for better micro-architectures, replaces error prone manual C to RTL conversion, eliminates time and errors while integrating C and RTL-based IP, and dramatically shortens verification time. Using high levels of abstraction, customers have found that they can quickly get overall better or equal Quality of Results (performance, power, utilization).

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP), which comprises of Xilinx and various third-party verification and IP cores.