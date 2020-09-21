Bright Stocks Buzz: Southwestern Energy Company, (NYSE:SWN), AbbVie, (NYSE:ABBV), BB&T; Corporation, (NYSE:BBT)

On Friday, Shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), lost -5.49% to $7.74, as oil prices retreat.

Oil prices were down after OPEC decided to raise its output ceiling to 31.5 million barrels per day from its previous ceiling of 30 million barrels per day.

Overall, it looks like business as usual, Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen told Reuters. The production cut needs to come from outside OPEC, so attention turning back to U.S. producers.

Southwestern Energy Company explores, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Exploration, Development and Production; and Midstream Services. It focuses on the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering about 888,161 net acres in Arkansas; and the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering about 266,073 net acres in northeast Pennsylvania.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), inclined 1.89% to $57.18, during its last trading session.

AbbVie Inc. declared the online publication of new data in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) showing some patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) treated with venetoclax practiced a response, counting complete responses. The article reports data from Arm A of the study, in which all patients had relapsed CLL and more than one-third were refractory to their last treatment. Venetoclax is an investigational, first-in-class, B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) inhibitor being developed and commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech and Roche.

Venetoclax is thought to inhibit the activity of BCL-2, an important anti-apoptotic protein, said Andrew W. Roberts, M.D., Department of Clinical Haematology and BMT, The Royal Melbourne Hospital, Parkville, Australia, and lead author on the NEJM paper. In this arm of the dose-escalation study, we assessed safety and efficacy measures for venetoclax in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL.

In arm A of the M12-175 study, venetoclax had an overall response rate of 79 percent (n=92/116) and complete response in 20 percent of patients. Serious adverse events (AEs) occurring in ≥ 2 percent of patients were febrile neutropenia, pneumonia, immune thrombocytopenia, tumor lysis syndrome, diarrhea, fluid overload, hyperglycemia, prostate cancer, pyrexia, upper respiratory tract infection, and viral upper respiratory tract infection. Grade 3 or 4 AEs occurring in ≥ 2 percentof patients were diarrhea, nausea, neutropenia, fatigue, anemia, thrombocytopenia, vomiting and hyperglycemia.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company’s products comprise HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; VIEKIRA PAK, an all-oral, short-course, interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for adult patients with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis, counting those with compensated cirrhosis; Kaletra, an anti-HIV-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in people with HIV-1; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1 infection; and Synagis to prevent respiratory syncytial virus infection in high risk infants.

Finally, Shares of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT), ended its last trade with 2.82% gain, and closed at $38.95.

BB&T Corporation declared Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference in New York on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 10:50 a.m., ET.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for retail and commercial clients. It operates in six segments: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services.

