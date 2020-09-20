Fresh Stock’s News Report: Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALEL, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

On Wednesday, Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE), added 9.24% and closed at $3.43. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $3.25 3.45. Trading volume recorded for this company is about 4.69 million shares as contrast to its average volume of 22.31 million shares. The share price plunged almost -9.89% in the last one month while its 52 week high is $9.14. The company has the total of 3.19 billion outstanding shares right now, while its market capitalization is about $15.53 billion.

The company has price-to-cash ratio of 3.46 and EPS ratio of -0.74. The company net profit margin is -10.40% and gross profit margin is 22.60%. Analyst recommendation for this stock stands at 3.80.

On other hand, Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), ended its last trade with 1.35% gain, and closed at $18.74. The average volume of the company is at 9,733,270 shares. The EPS of the company stands at $-0.30.

Boston Scientific Corporation is planned to take part in the 34th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2016 in San Francisco.

Mike Mahoney, president and chief executive officer, will present at about 8:30 a.m. PT. Following a 5-minute break, Mike will be joined by Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Keith Dawkins, M.D., global chief medical officer in a question-and-answer session with audience members.

