Fresh Stocks to Track: Lowe’s Companies, (NYSE:LOW), Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), Intrexon (NYSE:XON) | BNinvestors

On Thursday, Shares of Lowes Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), gained 0.84% to $72.64. 3.02 million shares of the company were exchanged.

Iris by Lowes released the results of its annual Smart Home Survey, revealing that when it comes to shopping for smart home products, home improvement stores (either in-store or online) were rated the No. 1 place Americans are most likely to buy. When asked why they would choose a home improvement store, most say its because it is a retailer they can trust (55 percent) that has knowledgeable staff (40 percent) and a variety of accessible products (48 percent).

The 2015 Smart Home Survey, conducted online in August by Harris Poll on behalf of Iris, Lowes Smart Home Business Unit, polled more than 2,000 U.S. adults aged 18+ and examined Americans attitudes toward and experiences with smart home products, homing in on the driving factors behind their purchasing and use preferences. Results from this years study indicate that when it comes to purchasing considerations, cost of equipment and monthly fees as a deciding factor has reduced (down from 56 percent in 2014), though its still the most commonly cited (43 percent). Ease of use is the second most important deciding factor (19 percent, up from 13 percent in 2014), followed by energy and efficiency features (15 percent) such as home temperature control and automated lighting. Two-thirds (66 percent) of Americans report they plan to purchase smart home products someday, with 17 percent planning to do so within the next year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. The company offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and home decorating. It provides home improvement products under the categories of kitchens and appliances; lumber and building materials; tools and hardware; fashion fixtures; rough plumbing and electrical; lawn and garden; seasonal living; paint; home fashions; storage and cleaning; flooring; millwork; and outdoor power equipment.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY), inclined 0.59% to $28.94, during its last trading session.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) declared that its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on the Common Stock of the company, payable in cash on November 20, 2015 to holders of record of such common shares at the close of business on October 30, 2015. Additionally, the companys board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.7969 per share on the companys 6.375% Mandatory Convertible Preference Shares, Series A, which will be payable in cash on January 1, 2016 to holders of record of such mandatory convertible preference shares at the close of business on December 15, 2015.

Weyerhaeuser Co. is a real estate investment trust. It primarily invests in United States. The firm operates under four business segments, timberlands, wood products, cellulose fibers and real estate.

At the end of Thursday’s trade, Shares of Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON), inclined 1.24% to $33.41.

Intrexon Corporation (XON) declared that ViaGen Pets, a partner of the Company which actively serves pet owners seeking genetic preservation services for their beloved companion animals, has successfully delivered two litters of healthy, cloned kittens for its clients. With its recently accomplished state-of-the-art lab offering unprecedented capabilities, ViaGen Pets is preparing for a global launch of its services in early 2016 providing an opportunity to pet owners worldwide that has never before existed.

Through the combination of Intrexons expertise in reproductive technologies and ViaGens experience as the trusted world leader in cloned mammals for over 15 years, more affordable options for those who wish to preserve the genetics of their beloved companion animals is near. ViaGen Pets presently has clients across multiple countries that have trusted the Company to deliver a genetic twin of their puppies and kittens and is actively engaging the global veterinary community recently as it develops partnerships to best serve the pet owner.

Intrexon Corporation, a biotechnology company, operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that comprise of key genetic components.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.