Fresh Stocks News Alert: Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW), Cobalt International Energy, (NYSE:CIE), International Paper (NYSE:IP)

On Tuesday, Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)s shares inclined 0.89% to $14.77.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) declared that it will release its third-quarter 2015 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, after the close of market. The company’s third-quarter results will also be talk about by Manitowoc’s administration team during a live, conference call for security analysts and institutional investors, which will be held at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, October 29.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells cranes and related products, and foodservice equipment worldwide. The Cranes and Related Products segment offers lattice-boom cranes, counting crawler and truck mounted lattice-boom cranes, and crawler crane attachments; tower cranes comprising top slewing, luffing jib, topless, and self-erecting tower cranes.

Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE)s shares dropped -0.38% to $7.83.

Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (CIE) declared that it will release its third quarter 2015 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Tuesday, November 3, 2015. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to talk about Cobalt’s third quarter 2015 results. Hosting the call will be Joseph H. Bryant, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Shannon E. Young, III, Chief Financial Officer.

Cobalt International Energy, Inc., through its auxiliaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil-focused, below-salt exploration prospects. Its project portfolio comprises North Platte, Heidelberg, Shenandoah, and Anchor discovery in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; Cameia, Lontra, Mavinga, Bicuar, and Orca in the offshore Angola; and Diaman in the offshore Gabon.

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)s shares dipped -0.17% to $41.44.

International Paper (IP) Chairman and CEO Mark S. Sutton, will speak at the Vertical Research Partners Global Materials Conference on November 18, 2015, in New York City. The presentation is planned to start at 1:00pm EST., followed by a question and answer session. All interested parties are invited to view the presentation and/or listen to the webcast live via International Papers Internet site https://www.internationalpaper.com by clicking on the Investors tab and then clicking on the Webcasts & Presentations link. A replay of the webcast will be accessible on the website about three hours after the presentation.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging.

