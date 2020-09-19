Stocks Under Consideration: AT&T; Inc. (NYSE:T), Well tower Inc (NYSE:HCN), SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

On Monday, Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), lost -0.59% to $33.46.

AT&T and A+E Networks® released the following statements recently after reaching a distribution agreement to continue providing A+E Networks to both AT&Ts U-verse TV and DIRECTVs national subscriber base.

AT&T said in a statement: AT&T and A+E Networks have signed a long-term, multi-platform distribution agreement, ongoing their long-standing relationship. The new agreement delivers to AT&T terms that reflect its new scale and status as the largest pay TV provider in the world.

The renewal comprises a comprehensive deal that comprises linear, TVE, VOD and mobility for the suite of A+E Networks channels, among the top brands in the media landscape, counting: A&E®, Lifetime®, HISTORY®, LMN®, FYI™ and HISTORY en Espanol™. In addition, AT&T will launch VICELAND, replacing H2®, as part of the A+E Networks portfolio.

A+E Networks said in a statement: We have worked together with AT&T for many years and we are delighted that this renewal will allow us to do so well into the future. We are thrilled that AT&Ts valued customers will be able to enjoy A+E Networks award-winning portfolio of brands- counting A&E®, Lifetime®, HISTORY®, LMN®, FYI™ and HISTORY en Espanol™ across their multiple platforms, and that VICELANDs new 24-hour channel will be part of that offering.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless and Wire line. The Wireless segment offers data and voice services, counting local, long-distance, and network access services, in addition to roaming services to youth, family, professionals, small businesses, government, and business customers.

Shares of Well tower Inc (NYSE:HCN), inclined 0.94% to $62.25, during its last trading session.

Well tower, declared that it has priced C$300 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.35% senior unsecured notes due November 25, 2020. The notes will be issued through a private placement in Canada at 99.740% of their face amount to yield 3.407%. The notes will be issued by the company’s indirect wholly-owned partner, HCN Canadian Holdings 1, LP, and will be guaranteed fully and unconditionally by Well tower. Subject to customary closing conditions, the offering is predictable to close on November 25, 2015.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, counting investing in health care and seniors housing properties.

Well tower Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, planning, developing, managing, repositioning and monetizing of real estate assets. It primarily invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in senior living and health care properties.

Finally, Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI), ended its last trade with -0.11% loss, and closed at $43.43.

SunTrust Banks, is planned to make a presentation at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2015.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Administration, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking.