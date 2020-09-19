Stock’s Stunning Activities – King Digital Entertainment PLC (NYSE:KING), Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX), Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

On Monday, Shares of King Digital Entertainment PLC (NYSE:KING), gained 0.11% to $17.69.

Activision Blizzard, declared that in relation to the Company’s projected acquisition of King Digital Entertainment, formerly declared on November 2, 2015, Activision Blizzard, Inc. and ABS Partners C.V. have received irrevocable undertakings from a majority in number of the holders of restricted shares (the “Restricted Share Irrevocable Undertakings”). The Restricted Share Irrevocable Undertakings are given by such persons in their capacity as holders of restricted shares and provide that they will vote in favour of the resolutions to be considered at the relevant class meetings regarding approval of the scheme of arrangement in respect of their entire beneficial holdings of restricted shares (as applicable) amounting to, in aggregate, 513,646 restricted shares which represents about 77.31% of the issued restricted share capital on November 10, 2015 (being the date of this declaration).

The Restricted Share Irrevocable Undertakings will lapse and cease to be binding if the transaction agreement between King Digital Entertainment plc, Activision Blizzard, Inc. and ABS Partners C.V. dated November 2, 2015 (the “Transaction Agreement”) is terminated in accordance with its terms.

In addition, following a request from the Irish Takeover Panel, we are happy to clarify the circumstances in which the irrevocable voting undertakings received from Messrs. Riccardo Zacconi, Stephane Kurgan and Sebastian Knutsson and Bellaria Holding S.à r.l. and Mr. Thomas Hartwig (the “Irrevocable Undertakings”) and Messrs. Robert Miller, Marcus Jacobs, Tjodolf Sommestad, Nicholas Pointon, Ms. Frances Williams and Jill Kyne (the “Linked Share Irrevocable Undertakings”), which were further described in the Rule 2.5 Declaration dated November 2, 2015 (the “Rule 2.5 Declaration”) will lapse and cease to be binding.

Shares of Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX), inclined 0.29% to $69.98, during its last trading session.

Time Warner Inc., declared that its Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bewkes will take part in the UBS 43rd Annual Global Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2015, in New York, NY.

Finally, Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC), ended its last trade with -0.34% loss, and closed at $95.06.

Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Alan H. Shaw will make a presentation at the Credit Suisse 3rd Annual Industrials Conference, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, noon EST, in Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, Palm Beach, Fla.