Pre-Market News Report on: Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET), Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

On Wednesday, Shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET), gained 0.42% to $111.13.

Aetna, declared that it has signed a pay-for-performance agreement with Regional Women Health Group, a large OB/GYN physician group committed to ensuring evidence-based women’s health treatment for its patients.

Aetna, Regional Women Health Group and the individual physician practices will implement a performance incentive program that recognizes and rewards doctors who meet or exceed agreed-upon targets for patient safety, quality and efficiency.

In the pay-for-performance model, the providers will select performance measures and targets that are intended to achieve some or all of the following objectives:

Care that is clinically effective and efficient;

Care that meets or exceeds clinical quality standards and results in quality and outcome improvements for members;

Care practices that promote member safety; and

Administrative efficiencies that improve the timeliness and transactional costs of administration.

“This is Aetna’s first OB/GYN pay-for-performance partnership in New Jersey,” said Michael Costa, Aetna’s executive director for the state. “We’re excited to offer an innovative program that aims to improve quality and efficiency while improving the experience of patients.”

Aetna Inc. operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit administration services, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured basis, and an employer-funded or administrative basis.

Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX), inclined 0.74% to $31.30, during its last trading session.

Skechers USA, declared that the Company has opened a flagship store at the front of Times Square, New York City’s most highly visited destination. Located on the famed Bow Tie in the heart of Times Square, the new location will welcome more than 300,000 passersby daily.

“This amazing new store is a perfect reflection of our brand’s incredible year,” said Michael Greenberg, president of SKECHERS. “We recently declared our biggest quarter ever, during which our Company-owned store sales raised by more than 20 percent in the third quarter of 2015 as contrast to the same period last year. SKECHERS now has more than 1,210 stores worldwide, with more than 500 being Company-owned, and we will continue to expand our retail network to satisfy the increasing number of consumers who are demanding our product.”

Generously sized with a 2453-square-foot sales floor, the store will be the first of its kind, pairing SKECHERS’ iconic colorful branding with a sleek, modern look. The new modern design comprises black granite tiled floors, large-scaled graphics, state-of-the-art audio/video presentations and LED-lit shelves, fixtures and storefront displays. The store will also offer mobile pay options, enabling customers to purchase product throughout the store. And shoppers will find a SKECHERS Performance shop and SKECHERS Kids fun zone in addition to a showcase of the full SKECHERS assortment of lifestyle and performance footwear for men, women and children, apparel and accessories.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children, in addition to performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name worldwide. It operates through four segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, Retail Sales, and E-commerce Sales.

Finally, Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), ended its last trade with 0.43% gain, and closed at $162.67.

Amgen, declared financial results for the third quarter of 2015. Key results comprise:

Total revenues raised 14 percent as compared to the third quarter of 2014 to $5,723 million, with 14 percent product sales growth driven primarily by Enbrel (etanercept), Sensipar (cinacalcet), Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), Prolia (denosumab), XGEVA (denosumab) and Kyprolis (carfilzomib). Unfavorable changes in foreign exchange rates influenced total revenue and product sales growth by 2 percentage points.

Adjusted EPS grew 18 percent as compared to the third quarter of 2014 to $2.72 driven by higher revenues and higher operating margins. Adjusted operating income raised 19 percent to $2,686 million and adjusted operating margin improved by 2 percentage points to 49 percent.

GAAP EPS were $2.44 contrast to $1.61 and GAAP operating income was $2,339 million contrast to $1,466 million. The preceding year was negatively influenced by charges for the restructuring plan declared in the third quarter of 2014.

The Company generated $2.7 billion of free cash flow contrast to $2.6 billion in the third quarter of 2014.

Amgen Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses for the treatment of illness in the areas of oncology, hematology, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, cardiovascular, and general medicine.

