GE’s FirstBuild co-creation community has answered the challenge of coffee lovers everywhere with a way to roast fresh coffee beans at home. Together with Autodesk™, a leader in 3D design and engineering software, and Sweet Maria’s, a premier coffee bean and roaster retailer, FirstBuild challenged makers to create an at-home coffee roasting system and selected three winners from more than 30 entries.

FirstBuild, which embraces the brainpower of the maker movement at its Louisville microfactory and virtually around the globe, challenged makers to devise a simple coffee roasting system that could be adapted to home ovens. All entries were developed using Autodesk Fusion 360, a product development tool that brings together design, partnership and fabrication in a single platform.

FirstBuild’s community responded and chose the following winning designs:

First Place to City Roaster by Stephane Arthur Kiss, 29, a mechanical engineer from Ottawa, Canada, who was inspired by his love of espresso and his popcorn maker.

Second Place to Cool Beans Coffee Bean Roaster by Hunter Stephenson and Steven Morse, 21 and 22, both quality engineers in Louisville, who work at GE Appliances. Their inspiration was coffee lovers who roast beans on a cookie sheet. Their winning design makes use of a novel suit-case concept that allows for even roasting, chaff removal and quick cooling, all at an affordable price for the consumer.

Third place to Float + VacuBean by Chia-Chen Lee, 32, an industrial designer living in Rochester, NY, who optimized her design to tumble the beans based on her home coffee roasting drum experience.

Scorpio Bulkers, declared recently that the Company has reached agreements with unassociated third parties to sell two Capesize dry bulk vessels and four newbuilding Capesize dry bulk vessels under construction for about $227 million.

Two of the Capesize vessels were constructed in China and delivered to the Company in 2015. Of the remaining vessels presently under construction, one is under construction in China and predictable to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2015 and the other three are under construction in Korea and are predictable to be delivered in the first quarter of 2016.

Unilever, declared that it has sold the Motions, Just for Me, Consort, and Groom & Clean brands, and also the TCB brand in Africa, to Strength of Nature, for an unrevealed amount. TCB is presently sold in a limited number of African countries.

Kees Kruythoff, President of Unilever North America, said: “We remain committed to the ethnic hair care and men’s grooming categories. We believe that the Motions, Just for Me, Consort and Groom & Clean brands, and the TCB brand in Africa will be able to realize their full potential with Strength of Nature. We will continue to focus on the specific needs of both multicultural and male consumers with our global brands.”

Mario de la Guardia, Strength of Nature CEO, added: “We are very excited to add these brands to Strength of Nature’s growing portfolio, and to further expand our international business with the acquisition of the African rights for TCB. These are trusted brands, each with a strong legacy and high awareness, reinforcing Strength of Nature’s commitment to providing affordable and quality hair care products to our consumers. Each provides an excellent foundation for renewed growth and expanded innovation, and we look forward to building these brands.”

