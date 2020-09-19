Market Movers: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU), Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS), News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

On Tuesday, Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU), lost 0.07% to $14.24.

The all-new Mopar winter wheel assemblies are available for order for a variety of FCA US vehicles. Assemblies comprise a winter tire, steel rim and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and are delivered mounted and balanced, so you or your dealership can quickly and easily pop off all-season rims and rubber and put on cold-weather appropriate gear.

Mopar is rolling out our first-ever offering of winter wheel assemblies for those customers who desire a little extra control during the cold weather seasons, said Pietro Gorlier, Head of Parts and Service (Mopar), FCA – Global. The assemblies arrive ready to install and deliver additional peace of mind, even in areas unaffected by the harshest winter weather.

Winter wheel assemblies are available for FCA US vehicles counting the Dodge Caravan, Dodge Charger (AWD and RWD), Chrysler Town & Country, Chrysler 300 (AWD and RWD), Chrysler 200 and Jeep® Cherokee, with the program planned to expand to encompass even more vehicle models next year.

Mopar winter wheel assembly prices will range between $242 to $292 per wheel, depending on the vehicle (dealer installation is separate). Customers can visit their local FCA US LLC dealership for more information.

Shares of Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS), inclined 4.76% to $14.09, during its last trading session.

Barclays Bank PLC, declared that it has extended by three months the expiration date of its consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) for the iPath® Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (“the ETNs”). The ETNs trade on the NYSE Arca exchange under the ticker symbol JJE.

Barclays is ongoing to solicit consents (the “Consents”) for the ETNs to the projected amendments described below (collectively, the “Projected Amendment”) on the terms and conditions as set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement, dated October 1, 2015 (the “Consent Solicitation Statement”) and the accompanying Voter Instruction Form (the “VIF”). Consents are being solicited from each person in whose name beneficial ownership of the ETNs was recorded as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, on September 24, 2015, the record date for the Consent Solicitation.

The Consent Solicitation will now expire on February 29, 2016, or such earlier date (the “Effective Time”) on which the approval of holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount (the “Required Consents”) of the ETNs is received and Barclays declares the Projected Amendment to be effective. Barclays may terminate or extend the Consent Solicitation at any time in its sole discretion.

Finally, Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA), ended its last trade with 1.95% gain, and closed at $14.63.

New home construction and moderate gains in the existing home market will deliver the necessary one-two punch to push total home sales to the highest levels since 2006, according to the 2016 housing forecast issued recently by realtor.com®, a leading destination of online real estate services operated by News Corp [NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] partner Move, Inc. The forecast also identifies the top 10 markets for growth, in addition to expectations for home prices and sales, interest rates and new home sales and starts.

2016 national housing outlook

The 2016 housing market is predictable to be a picture of moderate, but solid growth as acceleration in existing home sales and prices both slow to 3 percent year over year due to higher mortgage rates, ongoing tight credit standards, and lower affordability. The new construction market will see more noteworthy gains in the coming year as new home starts improvement 12 percent year over year and new home sales grow 16 percent year over year. Total sales for existing and new homes will reach 6 million for the first time since 2006, a result of a strong gross domestic product improvement of 2.5 percent and continued job creation. These healthy economic indicators will be tempered by lack of access to credit and rising home prices, which will ultimately limit housing demand and growth. [See table 1 for full forecast.]

Next years moderate gains in existing prices and sales, as compared to the accelerated growth weve seen in previous years, indicate that we are entering a normal, but healthy housing market, said Jonathan Smoke, chief economist for realtor.com®. The improvements weve seen over the last few years have enabled a recovery in the existing home market, but we still need to make up ground in new construction, which we could start to see in 2016. New home sales and starts will bring overall sales to levels we have not seen since 2006 and will assist set the stage for a healthy new home market.