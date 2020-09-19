Notable Stocks in the Spotlight: Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Schlumberger Limited.(NYSE:SLB), Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH)

On Tuesday, Shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), lost -1.07% to $10.65.

Southwestern Energy Company, declared that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $15.625 per share on its 6.25% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, payable on January 15, 2016, to holders of record on January 1, 2016. This equates to $0.78125 for each depositary share, which represents a 1/20th interest in a share of the Series B preferred stock. The dividend is for the dividend period starting on October 15, 2015 and ending on January 14, 2016.

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company whose wholly-owned auxiliaries are engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production, natural gas gathering and marketing.

Southwestern Energy Company explores, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Exploration, Development and Production; and Midstream Services. It focuses on the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering about 888,161 net acres in Arkansas; and the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering about 266,073 net acres in northeast Pennsylvania.

Shares of Schlumberger Limited.(NYSE:SLB), declined -0.23% to $76.97, during its last trading session.

On August 26, 2015, Schlumberger Limited (SLB) and Cameron jointly declared a definitive merger agreement in which the companies will combine in a stock and cash transaction.

Cameron, stated fully diluted earnings per share, not taking into account suspended operations and other costs, of $1.18 for the third quarter of 2015, contrast to $1.17 for the same period of 2014.

Other costs in the third quarter of 2015 amounted to $44 million, or $0.20 per share, as detailed in an accompanying table.

On a GAAP basis, the Companys fully diluted earnings per share for the third quarter and first nine months of 2015 were $0.97 and $1.96, respectively, as contrast to $1.11 and $2.68 for the same periods of 2014.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology, integrated project administration, and information solutions to the oil and gas exploration and production industries worldwide. The company operates through Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, and Production Group segments.

Finally, Shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH), ended its last trade with -1.19% loss, and closed at $10.75.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation, re-affirmed its formerly-declared 2015 adjusted EBITDA guidance and declared preliminary results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2015. A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Tuesday, October 27th at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) during which Platforms leadership team will discuss the 2015 guidance and the Preliminary Results, provide updates and respond to questions regarding recently-declared developments. Participants will comprise Martin E. Franklin, Chairman, Daniel H. Leever, Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin H. Gliklich, Chief Operating Officer, Sanjiv Khattri, Chief Financial Officer, and other representatives of Platforms business units.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company’s Performance Materials segment manufactures and markets plating products that are used to plate holes; final finishes, which are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products to promote adhesion and form circuit patterns; oxides that are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions.

