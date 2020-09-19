Latest Active Stocks News Update: Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

On Thursday Shares of Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RHHBY), gained 1.04% to $34.05. The firm opened its current trade at $34.36. The total volume traded for the day is 1.06M shares, as compared to its average daily volume of 1.01M shares. The stock is floating in a range of $33.97 $34.37. The stocks hold the market capitalization of $236.81B.

According to news report, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), declared that more than 45 abstracts featuring eight of its approved or investigational medicines will be presented during the 57th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting from December 5-8 in Orlando. The abstracts comprise more than 15 oral presentations across a broad range of molecular targets and combinations, in addition to different clinical endpoints that Genentech is exploring in various blood diseases and lines of treatment.

“Our data at ASH this year showcase the evolution of our hematology portfolio and represent potential future approaches to assisting people with blood cancers and blood disorders,” said Sandra Horning, M.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “We’re particularly excited about studies evaluating new combinations with Gazyva and venetoclax, in addition to studies examining the potential clinical significance of minimal residual disease negativity.”

Genentech will also present findings from multiple studies that suggest a potential role for minimal residual disease (MRD)-negativity in the treatment of certain blood cancers. In partnership with AbbVie, Genentech will share new data for investigational medicine venetoclax as a monotherapy or in combinations across a number of blood cancers, counting CLL, NHL, multiple myeloma (MM) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Data will also be shown for investigational medicine ACE910, which was recently granted breakthrough therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prophylactic treatment of people who are 12 years or older with hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors.

RHHBY stock is now trading at $34.05, having a volume of 1.06M shares. The year-to-date (YTD) performance of RHHBY stock reflects that it is 0.29% above last year. During the past month, the stock gain 1.94%, bringing three-month performance to -5.03% and six-month performance to -5.12%.

Founded more than 35 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious or life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California.

