Latest Business Stocks to Track: Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS), Abengoa Yield PLC (NASDAQ:ABY)

On Wednesday, Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), lost -7.81% to $20.67.

When Rich Kinder stepped down as chief executive of Kinder Morgan Inc. six months ago, he owned about 11 percent of the company and his shares were worth more than $10 billion.

They’re now worth about $5 billion less, and the company that has his name on the door has become the worst-performing pipeline stock in the S&P 500.

Then Kinder Morgan this week agreed to more than double its stake in a junk-rated pipeline operator that Moody’s said will pile another $1.5 billion in debt on Kinder Morgan’s $40.7 billion in obligations.

This stock is ahead of its 52-week low with 2.04%. Its last month’s stock price volatility remained 6.20% which for the week stands at 6.08%.

The share price has moved forward/backward from its 20 days moving average -25.96% and negatively from its 50 days moving average -31.62%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is an energy infrastructure and energy company in North America. The Company operates through six segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, Kinder Morgan Canada and Other. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment comprises interstate and intrastate pipelines and its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS), inclined 0.76% to $1.33, during its last trading session.

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) last session’s volume of 3,766,419 shares was higher than its average volume of 818,214 shares.

Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) recently declared that Eamonn P. Hobbs, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 26th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2015 at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time.

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) is a specialty pharmaceutical Company that focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. The Company develops and manufactures for itself and with partners, pressure-assisted injectors, with and without needles, which allow patients to self-inject drugs.

Finally, Abengoa Yield PLC (NASDAQ:ABY), ended its last trade with -5.12% loss, and closed at $15.20.

Creditor banks of Abengoa , in pre-insolvency talks to prevent the engineer becoming Spains largest ever bankruptcy, are considering involving bondholders in debt restructuring negotiations, two sources familiar with the situation said, according to sources Reuters

It is unusual for bondholders to sit alongside creditors in negotiations connected to insolvency proceedings but in this case there is a common interest to get the company afloat given the massive size of potential losses, the sources said.

Abengoa Yield PLC (NASDAQ:ABY), has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.82.

Abengoa Yield plc is an engineering and clean technology company. The Company owns, manages, and acquires renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines, and other contracted revenue-generating assets, focused on North America (United States and Mexico) and South America (Peru, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay), in addition to Europe (Spain).