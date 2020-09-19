Active Stocks News Buzz: JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN), Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

On Friday, Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), lost -0.36% to $24.84.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, stated its results for the third quarter 2015:

Operating income of $351 million in the third quarter. This compares to operating income of $164 million in the third quarter of 2014.

Pre-tax income of $322 million in the third quarter. This compares to pre-tax income of $132 million in the third quarter of 2014.

Net income of $198 million, or $0.58 per diluted share. This compares to JetBlues third quarter 2014 net income of $79 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2014, the company operated a fleet of 13 Airbus A321 aircrafts, 130 Airbus A320 aircrafts, and 60 EMBRAER 190 aircrafts.

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN), inclined 0.64% to $5.55, during its last trading session.

Banco Santander, has received a “BBB” credit rating from Morningstar. The firm’s “BBB” rating suggests that the company is a moderate default risk. They also gave their stock a four star rating.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. Banco Santander, has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

Banco Santander, S.A. provides various banking products and services for individuals and companies. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand and time deposits; mortgages, auto finance, and personal credits; consumer finance; and mobile banking and electronic banking services.

Finally, Shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI), ended its last trade with 0.32% gain, and closed at $28.26.

Service Corporation International, stated results for the third quarter 2015. Our unaudited merged financial statements can be found at the end of this press release.

Quarterly Highlights:

Diluted earnings per share from ongoing operations not taking into account special items was $0.23 in both the third quarter of 2015 and the third quarter of 2014. The favorable impact of higher cemetery sales production, a lower share count, and a lower tax rate was offset by the negative effect of lower funeral case volume, the devaluation of the Canadian dollar, and lower trust fund income related to financial market conditions during the quarter.

Net cash offered by operating activities not taking into account special items raised 1.4% to $124.9 million in the third quarter of 2015 contrast to $123.2 million in the preceding year quarter, despite a $24.9 million improvement in cash taxes paid.

During the third quarter, we returned $177.4 million to our shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends.

Service Corporation International, together with its auxiliaries, provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses.

