Investor’s Alert: Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE), Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI), CA, Inc (NASDAQ:CA)

On Tuesday, Shares of Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE), gain 2.64% to $3.89.

Looking at other metrics of the stock, we find that saw its price movement on below-normal volume, as 17,142,671 shares changed hands when contrast with its average daily volume of 26.56 million shares, with a year-to-date total return of -52.44%. At the end of recent trade, the stock has moved up across its SMA 200 of $5.30. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly downbeat performance of 3.46% which was maintained at -17.76% in 1-month period.

Vale S.A. (Vale) is a metals and mining company. The Company is also a producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, and nickel. The Company also produces manganese ore, ferroalloys, metallurgical and thermal coal, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), gold, silver, cobalt, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients. The Company operates through four business segments: Bulk Material, Base metals, Fertilizers and Other.

Shares of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI), declined -5.86% to $0.120, during its last trading session.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI), a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, flexible thin-film photovoltaic modules integrated into the companys EnerPlex™ series of consumer products, declared recently that the Company has reached an amendment agreement (Agreement) with its existing senior secured note holder (Note Holder) to further restructure the outstanding senior secured convertible notes

Following the Agreement, the Company has now agreed to (i) make a cash payment of $1.0 million to the Note Holder on December 21, 2015 in lieu of the original payable amount of $2.8 million, and (ii) reinstate the $1.8 million portion of the Outstanding Notes with substantially all of its current and existing conversion rights and terms (Reinstated Notes). As part of the amendment, the Note Holder has agreed to waive the true-up provision contained in such Reinstated Notes. Hence, the Company will not be required to issue any additional shares of common stock after any portions of the Reinstated Notes are converted at the applicable conversion price.

The Note Holder has also agreed to release, as of January 15, 2016, the security interest on the accounts receivable of the Company that constituted a portion of the collateral securing the Outstanding Notes, and to fully release as of February 8, 2016, the security interest in the remaining collateral securing the Outstanding Notes.

There will be no further issuances of the Companys common stock in connection with payments on or conversions of the $1.0 million portion of the Outstanding Notes, so long as the Company does not default in making the required payment on December 21, 2015.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is engaged in commercializing e photovoltaic (PV) modules using its thin film technology. The Companys manufacturing process deposits multiple layers of materials, counting a thin film of copper-indium-gallium-diselenide (CIGS) semiconductor material, on a plastic substrate using a roll-to-roll manufacturing process and then laser patterns the layers to create interconnected PV cells or PV modules, in a process known as monolithic integration. It has launched its new line of consumer products under the EnerPlex brand, and introduced its first product, the Surfr, a battery and a solar case for the Apple iPhone 4/4S smart phone featuring its CIGS thin film technology integrated directly into the case.

Finally, CA, Inc (NASDAQ:CA), ended its last trade with 0.07% gain, and closed at $28.20.

A new survey from CA Technologies (CA) showed consumers lack knowledge and education about the new microprocessor chip credit and debit cards they have been receiving from card issuers to replace their standard magnetic stripe cards. The survey was conducted online by Harris Poll on behalf of CA Technologies earlier this month.

Although more than half of U.S. adults who have a credit/debit card have been issued a new chip card (59 percent), only two in five (41 percent) know what the benefits of the chip card are, and even fewer (37 percent) say their card issuer offered information or education on how to use it.

Further demonstrating the lack of knowledge and education, more than three quarters of the credit/debit card owners who have received a chip card said they believe their new chip card will better protect them from fraud during an online purchase (77 percent).

CA, Inc. (CA Technologies) is engaged in providing information technology (IT) administration software and solutions. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

