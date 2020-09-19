Investors Focused Stocks: Cisco Systems, (NASDAQ:CSCO), UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, (NYSE:UNH), Spectra Energy, (NYSE:SE)

On Tuesday, Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), gained 1.17% to $27.57.

Cisco Systems, Inc. forecasts a earnings per share growth of 17.40% over the next year. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems, has a 52 week low of 20.07%, a 52 week high of -7.37%, and a simple moving average of -0.18% over the last 50 days.

The shares have received an average rating of 1.88 from 25 brokerage firms. 15 analysts have rated the company as a strong buy. The shares have been rated as hold from 6 Wall Street Analysts. 2 analysts have suggested buying the shares.2 analyst has also rated it as a strong sell.

Analysts at Zacks have given a short term rating of hold on Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) with a rank of 3.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. It provides switching products, counting fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), inclined 3.15% to $116.26, during its last trading session.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s chief executive officer on Tuesday defended the companys possible withdrawal from the Obamacare health insurance exchanges, calling the 2015 expansion into two dozen states a bad decision.

UnitedHealth will examine each product and region where it sells individual plans on the exchanges during the first half of 2016 and decide where to exit, CEO Stephen Hemsley said. The company has about 500,000 customers on the exchanges, which were created under the Affordable Care Act, according to Reuters.

The insurer declared in November that its losses on the exchanges were unsustainable and it might drop out of the Obamacare exchange business. Tuesdays comments indicated a measured approach where the company may decide to retain some geographical regions and types of insurance plans.

UnitedHealth will approach the exchanges more slowly and thoughtfully and selectively, Hemsley said during the companys annual meeting with investors. Reuters Reports

JP Morgan initiates coverage on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). JP Morgan has a Overweight rating on the shares. The rating by the firm was issued on September 16, 2015.

On Aug 18, 2015, the shares registered one year high at $126.21 and the one year low was seen on Aug 24, 2015.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health and well-being company in the United States. The company’s UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; and health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals aged 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services.

Finally, Shares of Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE), ended its last trade with flat, and closed at $26.20.

Union Gas is holding an open season for incremental firm capacity of up to 350,000 GJ/d starting in 2018 and an additional 600,000 GJ/d in 2019 along the following transportation paths:

(a)

Dawn to Parkway;

(b)

Dawn to Kirkwall; and

(c)

Kirkwall to Parkway.

The open season offers firm access to the liquidity and diversity of the Dawn Hub in addition to access to Appalachian supply predictable to be available at the Dawn Hub imported through Dawn, Niagara and Chippawa in 2018 and 2019. Customers in eastern Canada and the U.S. Northeast can access these supply points by aligning Union Gas transportation service with capacity on TransCanada and interconnecting systems in the U.S.

The Dawn Hub, one of North Americas most liquid natural gas trading hubs, is the largest integrated natural gas storage facility in Canada and one of the biggest in North America . The Dawn Hubs planned location in southwestern Ontario provides direct access to most of North Americas major supply basins, counting Utica and Marcellus. With multiple routes from western Canada , mid-continent, the Rockies, and the Gulf of Mexico all supplying Dawn, in addition to the ability to reach markets in eastern Canadian and the U.S. Northeast, the Dawn Hub provides a deep and liquid market.

One of Canadas Top 100 Employers for 2015, Union Gas is a Spectra Energy (SE) company with assets of $7 billion and about 2,200 employees.

Spectra Energy Corp, through its auxiliaries, owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas-related energy assets in North America. The company’s Spectra Energy Partners segment engages in the transmission, storage, and gathering of natural gas, in addition to transportation and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) for customers in various regions of the midwestern, northeastern, and southeastern United States and Canada.