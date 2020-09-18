Hot Stocks To Look Out For: SandRidge Energy, (NYSE:SD), Exxon Mobil Corporation, (NYSE:XOM), Hecla Mining Company, (NYSE:HL) | BNinvestors

On Tuesday, Shares of SandRidge Energy, (NYSE:SD), lost 6.53% to $0.415.

SandRidge Energy Inc, latest closing price of $0.415 is at a discount to its 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Its 52-week range has been $ 0.25 $4.80; it is trading at discount versus its 52-week high of $4.80 achieved on Oct 17, 2014 and a premium to its 52-week low of $0.25 faced on Sep 30, 2015. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly downbeat performance of -18.63% which was maintained at -77.20% in this year.

SandRidge Energy, declared that the Company has reached privately negotiated purchase and exchange agreements under which it will repurchase $100 million aggregate principal amount of its senior unsecured notes for $30 million cash and exchange $300 million of senior unsecured notes into convertible notes.

Specifically, the Company will repurchase $2.2 million aggregate principal amount of its 8.75% Senior Notes due 2020 (the 2020 Outstanding Notes), $46.6 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.5% Senior Notes due 2021 (the 2021 Outstanding Notes), and $51.2 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.5% Senior Notes due 2023 (the 2023 Outstanding Notes) for an aggregate of $30 million in cash.

The Company will exchange $6.6 million aggregate principal amount of the 2020 Outstanding Notes, $189.3 million aggregate principal amount of the 2021 Outstanding Notes, $73.5 million aggregate principal amount of the 8.125% Senior Notes due 2022 and $30.6 million aggregate principal amount of its 2023 Outstanding Notes for $269.4 million aggregate principal amount of its 8.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 and $30.6 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the 2023 Convertible Notes). The projected additional 2022 Convertible Notes and 2023 Convertible Notes will be issued as part of the respective outstanding classes of 2022 Convertible Notes and 2023 Convertible Notes that were originally issued by the Company on August 19, 2015.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. The Company operates in three business segments: exploration and production, drilling and oil field services, and midstream services. The exploration and production segment explores for, develops and produces oil and natural gas in the Mid-Continent.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation, (NYSE:XOM), declined -0.19% to $79.15, during its last trading session.

In the last trading session, Exxon Mobil Corporation, moved on low volume, trading at a volume of 12,326,598 shares versus its average daily volume of 15.57M shares. At $79.15, the stock has lost momentum as shares are down from a peak price of $97.20 recorded on Nov 21, 2014. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 1.63% which was maintained at -12.20% in this year. The stock is having its 200-day moving average of $81.30 and $74.32 as its 50-day moving average.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The Company is involved in the manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products.

Finally, Shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL), ended its last trade with 0.83% loss, and closed at $2.38.

Hecla Mining Company, has dropped -32.53% from its. The consensus price target for the stock is $2.70 a share. The 52-week range is $1.77 to $3.54. Up 1.32% over 12 months, the company has a market cap of $ 943.87M; its shares recently traded at around $2.38. The P/E ratio is 141.67.

Hecla Mining Company is engaged in discovering, acquiring, developing and producing silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company operates in three segments: the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, and Casa Berardi units.

