Active Stocks on Trader’s Radar: Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN), DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

On Friday, Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), lost -1.86% to $39.09.

Textron Inc., declared that Mitch Snyder has been named president & CEO of Bell Helicopter, succeeding John Garrison, who is joining Terex Corporation (TEX) as its new president & CEO.

Snyder joined Bell Helicopter in 2004, and has held several leadership positions with the company, serving most recently as executive vice president of Military Business. With more than 30 years experience in the aerospace and defense industry, he is well prepared to build upon Bell’s legacy as a leading supplier of commercial and military rotorcraft worldwide. Throughout his career at Bell, Synder has led a number of the company’s most planned initiatives, such as overall operation of Bell’s government business and direction of the V-22 Osprey program. Preceding to joining Bell Helicopter, he held senior leadership positions with Lockheed Martin in areas of engineering, business and manufacturing.

Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures business jets, turboprop aircraft, piston aircraft, military trainer and defense aircraft, and parts, in addition to provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Shares of Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN), inclined 1.46% to $278.09, during its last trading session.

Allergan plc presented the results of its Mens Maximum Difference study at the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery Meeting in Chicago this past weekend. Dr. Terrence Keaney presented a paper titled Understanding the Male Perspective on Office-Based Aesthetic Procedures: Awareness, Motivating Factors, and Barriers and Dr. Jared Jagdeo presented a paper titled Facial Treatment Preferences in Aesthetically-Oriented Men at open sessions on Saturday, October 17.

There is increasing interest in facial aesthetic treatments among men; yet, there is a lack of data describing male attitudes toward age-related changes to their facial features and associated preferences for precedingitizing treatment. The Mens Maximum Difference study explores mens awareness and attitudes towards age-related facial changes, office-based facial aesthetic procedures in addition to their motivations and deterrents to undergoing these procedures.

The study surveyed 600 injectable-naive, but aesthetically-oriented men between the ages of 30 and 65. Respondents indicated on a six-point scale how bothered they were by the appearance of 16 facial features. Subjects were also asked if they presently have an aesthetic healthcare provider (dermatologist or plastic surgeon), what signs of facial aging they would be comfortable speaking with their physician about and what aesthetic procedures they have heard of or tried. The participants were also asked to identify their reasons why they would or would not consider an injectable treatment.

Allergan plc develops, manufactures, and distributes generic, branded, biosimilar, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products. It operates in three segments: North American Brands, North American Generics and International, and Anda Distribution. The North American Brands segment provides patented and off-patent trademarked pharmaceutical products primarily under the Dalvance, Bystolic, Canasa, Carafate, Daliresp, Fetzima, Linzess, Namenda, Namenda XR, Saphris, Teflaro, Viibryd, Actonel, Asacol HD, Atelvia, Delzicol, Doryx, Estrace Cream, Enablex, Lo Loestrin Fe, and Minastrin 24 Fe brands.

Finally, Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), ended its last trade with -1.27% loss, and closed at $83.28.

DexCom, stated preliminary unaudited revenues of about $105 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2015, an improvement of $36 million, or 52%, year over year. Dexcom’s third quarter 2015 revenues are preliminary and subject to adjustment as the Company evaluates the impact of any revenue deferral related to the upgrade programs declared in connection with the Company’s G5 Mobile launch.

“Our third quarter revenues again exceeded our expectations and we couldn’t be more happy with the performance of our organization,” said Kevin Sayer, Dexcom’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Demand for our G5 Mobile system has been overwhelming and our pipeline of new patient opportunities is larger than it has ever been. We have worked diligently to fulfill demand by new patients, we have commenced shipping upgrades to existing patients and we expect to complete the upgrade cycle before the end of 2015. There has been some noise in the marketplace recently suggesting that certain payers are seeking to delay payment for CGM, and while we have always stated that payers can be challenging from time to time, we could not deliver a record quarter in terms revenues without meaningful contribution from all major payers.”

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. Its ambulatory product line comprises DexCom G4 system, a continuous glucose monitoring system; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom SHARE, a remote monitoring system, which provides secondary notification and does not replace real time continuous glucose monitoring or standard home blood glucose monitoring.

