Active Stocks News Review: Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF), California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC), Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Share of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) dropped -0.16% and is at $9.38 in the Real-Time trading session. The company opened at $9.49 on Tuesday, and is moving between $ 9.30 – $9.49, through the day.

Regions Bank, declared it is increasing its prime lending rate to 3.50 percent from 3.25 percent, effective right away.

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) inclined 9.16% right now and is at $2.09. The 52-week range of the share price is from $1.76 – $9.86. The company has total market capitalization of $768.41 billion.

Moments ago, Traders Choice released new research updates concerning several important developing situations counting the following equities: California Resources Corp. (CRC), Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), Finisar Corp. (FNSR) and Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS). Traders Choice has perfected the profitable art of picking stocks, cutting through the noise to deliver the top trade, every year. The full Research Packages are being made available to the public on a complimentary basis.

Highlights from recentlys reports comprise:

On Friday, December 18, 2015, NASDAQ Composite ended at 4,923.08, down 1.59%, Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 2.10% to finish the day at 17,128.55 and the S&P closed at 2,005.55, down 1.78%.

California Resources Corp.s stock declined 1.00% to close Fridays session at USD 1.98. The stock traded below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of USD 3.82 and USD 5.44, respectively. The share price oscillated between USD 1.88 and USD 2.13. The stock recorded a trading volume of 13.04 million shares, which was above its 50-day daily average volume of 6.34 million shares and above its 52-week average volume of 6.65 million shares. Over the last three days, California Resources Corp.s shares have declined by 24.14% and in the past one week, the stock has moved down 28.00%. Moreover, in the last six months, the stock has lost 71.63% and year to date, the shares have shed 63.52%. Further, the stock trading is at a price to book ratio of 0.33, as against the historical PB ratio of 0.81. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price to cash flow ratio of 0.96 and at a price to sales ratio of 0.29.

Zynga Inc.s stock edged higher by 1.54% to close Fridays session at USD 2.64, slightly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of USD 2.51 and USD 2.63, respectively. The companys shares oscillated between USD 2.57 and USD 2.64. The stock recorded a trading volume of 18.06 million shares, which was above its 50-day daily average volume of 7.83 million shares and above its 52-week average volume of 12.77 million shares. Over the last three days, Zynga Inc.s shares have advanced 2.72% and in the past one week, the shares have moved up 7.32%. Furthermore, over the last three months, the stock has gained 4.76%, however, in the past six months, the shares have shed 11.71%. On a compounded total return basis, the company has returned 3.53% in the past one month. The stock is trading at a price to book ratio of 1.28, contrast to the historical PB ratio of 1.27.

Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS), lost -1.64%, and is now trading at $50.49. Its overall volume is 783,345.00 million shares right now, and average trading volume of 1.70 million.

Total System Services, declared it has signed a payments agreement with Atlanticus to support its loan origination platform, Fortiva, extending a 17-year relationship.

“For more than 17 years, Atlanticus and TSYS have delivered industry leading, consumer friendly financial services to our customers,” said Jeff Howard, chief executive officer of Fortiva. “Working together has enabled us to serve more than 17 million customers and fund over $25 billion in loans. Throughout our history, TSYS has been an integral part of our success and we look forward to our continued relationship.”

As part of the agreement, TSYS will continue to provide Atlanticus and Fortiva with additional services such as card and statement production in addition to fraud prevention and risk administration.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.