Bright Stocks Watch List: Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE), JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

On Wednesday, Shares of Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE), lost -0.30% to $3.37, with the total traded volume of 29.92 million shares less than average volume of 27.51 million. The company total market capitalization is $16.12 billion together with 3.19 billion shares outstanding.

Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) posted a new low on Wednesday. Shares dropped about 2.8% to a low of $3.20 from Tuesday’s closing price of $3.36. The stock’s 52-week high is $9.14. Volume was about equal to the daily average of around 25.8 million shares.

Vale S.A. (Vale) is a metals and mining company. The Company is also a producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, and nickel. The Company also produces manganese ore, ferroalloys, metallurgical and thermal coal, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), gold, silver, cobalt, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients. The Company operates through four business segments: Bulk Material, Base metals, Fertilizers and Other.

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), inclined 0.20% to $25.59, during its last trading session.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU), New Yorks Hometown Airline, recently declared the results of its seventh annual Swing for Good charitable fundraising campaign. As part of the airlines largest charitable fundraiser of the year, JetBlues business partners, crewmembers and customers joined efforts to raise $750,000 for three youth and community focused non-profit organizations DoSomething.org, Together We Rise and the JetBlue Foundation. Each nonprofit partner will receive $250,000 to continue their education and community-focused initiatives.

Every year, our crewmembers and business partners, come together to raise much needed funds for a variety of youth-focused charities with the joint aim of making a lasting impact, said Robin Hayes, JetBlues president and chief executive officer. We also encourage our customers to join in giving to the causes that they are passionate about. Through the TrueBlue Points Donation program, TrueBlue members have a choice of using their points to benefit many charitable organizations. Points are donated directly to the charities and put to good use.

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. The Company operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and EMBRAER 190 aircraft types. The Companys firm aircraft orders comprises of about 33 Airbus A321 aircraft, 25 Airbus A320 new engine option (A320neo) aircraft, 45 Airbus A321 new engine option aircraft, 24 EMBRAER 190 aircraft and 10 spare engines.

Finally, Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS), ended its last trade with -1.69% loss, and closed at $26.23.

The Gap, Inc. is an apparel retail company. On November 19,the company stated results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2015 and updated its full-year fiscal 2015 outlook.

“With a challenging third quarter behind us, we are sharply focused on holiday execution across all channels,” said Art Peck, chief executive officer, Gap Inc. “We are driving forward on our key strategies designed to fuel future growth.”

“Old Navy delivered another successive quarter of growth,” Peck continued. “Gap has made clear progress on its transformation agenda and we look forward to introducing customers to the brand’s spring collection, which embodies elevated American style.”

