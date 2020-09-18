Brocade Analytics Monitoring Platform Allows Organizations to Achieve Greater ROI and Reduced OpEx for Mission-Critical Applications. | BNinvestors

In a fresh update, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD), a supplier of networking equipment, counting end-to-end Internet Protocol-based Ethernet networking solutions and storage area networking solutions for businesses and organizations of all types and sizes, counting global enterprises, and service providers, such as telecommunication firms, cable operators and mobile carriers, revealed that continued innovation in its Fibre Channel Storage Area Network (SAN) solutions with the introduction of the Brocade® Analytics Monitoring Platform. Representing a new product line for the company, the Brocade Analytics Monitoring Platform allows organizations to achieve greater ROI and reduced OpEx for their mission-critical applications by providing IT staff with the highest levels of monitoring and analytics between servers and storage. As a result, organizations can better ensure predictable performance and operational stability for their IT infrastructures.

Monitoring and analyzing IT infrastructure performance has been a complex, time-consuming task that requires complete end-to-end network knowledge to optimize application performance. Typically, IT staff has had two alternatives manual methods that use Excel spreadsheets, or expensive automated tools that add complexity, expose the network to security risks, and require application and network outages during the installation, configuration, and tuning process. The new Brocade solution represents a much simpler design and deployment architecture that is superior to these traditional alternatives.

Today, many enterprises rely on guesswork and the accrued experience of IT staff to maintain application Service Level Agreements (SLAs), and to identify and resolve issues across their compute, network, and storage resources. As requirements for 100 percent network availability continue to grow, a lack of complete visibility into the IT infrastructure can cause excessive and unnecessary application performance impact and downtime events as IT staff struggle to quickly identify and resolve bottlenecks, configuration mistakes, and other conditions that prevent predictable performance for network-connected servers and storage.

Moreover, because existing monitoring and analytics solutions are very expensive, IT organizations often exclude the monitoring of server-attached ports, and even some storage-attached ports due to budget constraints making it impossible to get direct visibility into the behavior of all devices and preventing true, end-to-end monitoring of traffic flows, This limited visibility also eliminates direct monitoring of fabric latency between the servers and the storage.

The Brocade Analytics Monitoring Platform is designed to assist enterprises transform their environments to mitigate these risks. It is a dedicated, purpose-built storage network appliance for measuring application- and device-level I/O performance and traffic behaviors without compromising security or placing additional strain on compute, storage, or network resources. The appliance analyzes traffic for all network-connected devices, counting data flows between both servers and storage devices, to provide end-to-end visibility into the performance of all applications.

With the ability to analyze an unprecedented 20,000 data flows and millions of IOPS on a single system, the Brocade Analytics Monitoring Platform calculates and analyzes vast amounts of metrics from across the network, counting network-connected devices, to uncover the often-subtle causes of infrastructure issues that diminish performance and availability. Performance history and trends are also tracked, enabling IT staff to proactively monitor and resolve issues, often before they occur.

To meet the demand of application and data growth, enterprises are deploying virtualized and cloud environments with the tradeoffs of raised costs, complexity, and potential downtime, said Jack Rondoni, vice president of storage networking at Brocade. The Brocade Analytics Monitoring Platform not only provides end-to-end visibility that was not available formerly, but it also improves the ROI for storage infrastructures by providing in-depth, fabric-wide metrics.

Pricing and Availability

The Brocade Analytics Monitoring Platform is available now directly from Brocade.

During the current trade, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (BRCD), gained 0.85% to $10.13. The total volume traded for now is 897,091, as compared to its average daily volume of 4,787,890 shares.

The YTD stock performance for this company is at -15.11%. The one-year high, registered Feb 26, 2015, for the shares was priced at $12.96. The company had experienced a one-year low on Oct 15, 2014. The 50-day and 200-day moving average for the company was recorded at $10.46 and $11.69 respectively. The company has the market capitalization of $4.22B.