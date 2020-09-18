BREAKING NEWS: Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), October 2015 U.S. Sales Results

During Monday’s Afternoon trade, Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), dropped -0.45% to $15.60. The firm opened its current trade at $15.73, and as of now, it is trading at $15.60. The total volume traded for the day is 23.42M shares, as compared to its average daily volume of 31.80M shares. The stock is floating in a range of $15.57 $15.84. The stocks hold the market capitalization of $61.98B.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will release its October 2015 U.S. sales results at about 9:15 a.m. ET Tuesday, November 3, 2015. At 10:00 a.m. ET, Erich Merkle, Ford U.S. sales analyst, will host a conference call for the investment community and news media to discuss the results and related market trends. He will be joined by Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service, and Yong Yang, Fords senior U.S. economist.

Conference Call Access Information

Toll Free: 1-888-339-2688

International: 1-617-847-3007

Passcode: “Ford Monthly Sales Call”

Replays – Available after 12:00 p.m. ET the day of the event through November 9, 2015

Toll Free: 1-888-286-8010

International: 1-617-801-6888

Passcode: 78844422

Short-Term Price Target Update: The mean estimate for the short-term price target for the firm stands at $17.88, according to 16 brokers. The higher price target for F is $23.00, while the lower price target is $15.00. In the past 52-weeks, the company shares have gained 13.21% and marked new high $16.74 on Mar 23, 2015.

Ford Motor Company manufactures and distributes automobiles worldwide. The company operates through two sectors, Automotive and Financial Services. The Automotive sector develops, manufactures, distributes, and services vehicles, parts, and accessories.

