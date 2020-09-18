Active Stocks News Review: Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC), KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR), PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP)

On Wednesday, Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC), lost -1.35% to $73.31.

Nothing brings people together like a slice of delicious bacon. To assist Americans find their bacon soulmates, the Oscar Mayer brand recently unveiled Sizzl, the first-ever, totally real dating app for people who take their bacon as seriously as they take their love life.

Whether Sizzl users prefer their bacon thick cut and flexible, or center cut and cooked to a crisp, Sizzl assists discerning, like-minded bacon lovers find each other in recentlys world where online and mobile dating rule. Giving new meaning to the term bacon-wrapped dates, Sizzl allows people to specify their bacon preferences in a customizable profile, upload photos and start checking out profiles of local fellow bacon lovers, with the ability to message and meet up with other Sizzl users based on a mutual-matching system.

The Kraft Heinz Company, through its auxiliaries, operates as a food and beverage company in North America and internationally. It primarily offers food and beverage products, counting cheese, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, packaged dinners, refrigerated meals, snack nuts, dressings, ketchup, condiments and sauces, frozen food, soups, beans and pasta meals, infant nutrition, and other food and grocery products.

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR), declined -2.39% to $17.99, during its last trading session.

KKR, declared that it will back Roland Wessel, Colin Judd and Melvyn Horgan, founders and former administration team of Star Energy, to launch Trans European Oil & Gas Limited (“Trans European Oil & Gas”).

Trans European Oil & Gas intends to build a portfolio of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in proven hydrocarbon plays in Europe, and apply its extensive experience in improved oil recovery (“EOR”) techniques to optimise production.

Established in 1999, Star Energy made several acquisitions of producing assets and successfully applied EOR techniques. Star Energy grew to encompass 25 producing oil and gas fields and a commissioned 10 bcf gas storage facility. Star Energy listed on AIM in 2004 and was attained by Petronas in 2008.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, administration buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, and middle market investments.

Finally, PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), ended its last trade with 0.03% gain, and closed at $92.40.

PepsiCo, declared a continued and strengthened commitment to develop science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) talent and workforce skills, mentorship and advocacy through partnerships and education.

As part of its ongoing STEM efforts, the PepsiCo Foundation has given a $1 million grant to support the New York Academy of Sciences Global STEM Alliance, which inspires high school students to pursue STEM careers. U.S. STEM jobs are predictable to grow 17 percent between 2008 and 2018,1 yet Americans and nationalities around the world are struggling to meet the demand as students opt out of STEM careers at an alarming rate due to lack of training, access or interest. In 2020, the U.S. will demand 123 million high skilled STEM workers, but will be met with only 50 million qualified to fill these roles.

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay’s potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips, branded dips, Ruffles potato chips, Fritos corn chips, and Santitas tortilla chips.

