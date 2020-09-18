Active Stocks News Recap: CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Amgen, (NASDAQ:AMGN), Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP), Memorial Resource Development (NASDAQ:MRD)

On Thursday, Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS), lost -1.43% to $99.22.

Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), a program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), and CVS/pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health (CVS) declared recently a new print, radio and digital public service declaration (PSA) featuring award-winning actress and SU2C Ambassador Julie Bowen. The PSA aims to bring awareness to the importance of partnership in the fight against cancer and to encourage the general public to learn more and get involved. The PSA will start airing this month.

Like everyone in America, I have friends and family who have been affected by cancer. I know the importance of having the best team possible, working together – whether its people behind the scenes or those who work directly with the patient as they face a cancer diagnosis, said Stand Up To Cancer ambassador Julie Bowen. Through this PSA, we hope to assist people realize we all have a part in the battle against cancer. Im proud to be part of this campaign with Stand Up To Cancer and CVS Health, to assist illustrate that it takes a team to accelerate research and to improve cancer survival.

With this PSA, CVS Health reinforces its commitment to assisting people on their path to better health through the companys support of innovative cancer research. CVS Health has committed $10 million to SU2C over three years, supported by an annual in-store campaign. This will be the second year of the in-store fundraising campaign which will be held at CVS/pharmacy locations across the country from November 1 through November 28.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, is a pharmacy company. The Company operates through three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail Pharmacy and Corporate. The Pharmacy Services segment provides a range of pharmacy benefit administration (PBM) services and operates under the CVS/caremark Pharmacy Services, Novologix and Navarro Health Services names.

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), declined -1.52% to $143.51, during its last trading session.

Amgen declared the presentation of several studies evaluating Kyprolis® (carfilzomib) for Injection, a next-generation proteasome inhibitor, at the 15th International Myeloma Workshop (IMW), from Sept. 23-26, 2015, in Rome. Kyprolis is approved in the United States (U.S.) for use in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone for the treatment of relapsed multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer. In the European Union (EU), Kyprolis is under accelerated assessment with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Multiple myeloma has historically been one of the most difficult to treat diseases because of the inherent complexities related to the recurring pattern of remission and relapse, said Sean E. Harper, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen. Data to be presented at IMW will assist provide further insight into the potential of Kyprolis as an important treatment option for patients living with relapsed multiple myeloma.

Amgen Inc. (Amgen) is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics. The Companys sales and marketing forces are located in the United States and Europe. In the United States, it sells its products to pharmaceutical wholesale distributors.

At the end of Thursday’s trade, Shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP), lost -0.96% to $43.31, after reports suggested the Williams Cos. (WMB) board will consider Energy Transfers acquisition offer, sources told Reuters.

Energy Transfer is altering its all-stock offer, which was valued at $48 billion in June, to comprise about 15% of the deals value in cash, according to Reuters.

Williams, however, is now valued at $34 billion due to falling oil prices, Reuters noted.

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership. The Companys operating segments comprise Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment; Interstate Transportation and Storage segment; Midstream segment; Liquids Transportation and Services segment; Investment in Sunoco Logistics segment; Retail Marketing segment and All Other segment.

Finally, Shares of Memorial Resource Development Corp (NASDAQ:MRD), ended its last trade with 0.22% gain, and closed at $18.25.

Memorial Resource Development declared that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.60 per share. The offering was upsized to 12,000,000 shares of common stock from the original offering size of 10,250,000 shares of common stock. MRD has granted the underwriter an option to purchase up to 1,800,000 additional shares of common stock. MRD intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, and any proceeds from the exercise of the underwriters option to purchase additional shares, to fund a portion of the purchase price of MRDs recently declared pending acquisition of producing and non-producing properties in North Louisiana. If MRD does not complete the pending acquisition, it will use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may comprise repayment of a portion of the outstanding borrowings under MRDs senior secured revolving credit facility.

Memorial Resource Development Corp. is an independent natural gas and oil company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties. Its properties comprise Cotton Valley, Cotton Valley—Terryville Complex, Other North Louisiana and Rockies.

